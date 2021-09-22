 Which recent cast offs do we miss? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which recent cast offs do we miss?

I liked Billy Turner. Third round pick for us
which Coach GM duo cut him in 2016 ?
in 2019 he signs 4 year 28 million with the packers. He protects Aaron Rodgers.
looked good Monday Night . Yea should have kept him I say
 
