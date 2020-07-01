Which Rook(s)...

CRIOS
I posted an article yesterday, someone believed it would be Brandon Jones. I can’t settle on one, I think this draft class has a very high ceiling. Up to coaches and themselves to get the best outcome on the field. I very much look forward to seeing which ones in the group make the biggest impact early on....in the 2020 class, will rock this season - besides Tau Tagovailoa and that is if he plays at all? I feel that Noah Igbinoghene and maybe Chris Weaver will be stellar for our squad this season. You?
