Which Rook(s)...

If you are looking at this from a pro-bowl immediately perspective, I'd say... none of them.

But if we are measuring the relative improvement from last year's positional play versus this year's performance, I will say, Austin Jackson.

Last year saw us put forward the absolute worst OLT play I have ever seen... I'm sure the poor b@stards tried hard, but ugh... they were simply awful.

If Jackson can play even as high as 'league average', we will see a DRAMATIC improvement.



Long term, Jackson looks good too... even if he takes his lumps this year.