Which Rook(s)...

CRIOS

CRIOS

Formerly A&O
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,306
Reaction score
614
Age
53
Location
Miami
...in the 2020 class, will rock this season - besides Tau Tagovailoa and that is if he plays at all? I feel that Noah Igbinoghene and maybe Chris Weaver will be stellar for our squad this season. You?

hDPBESbx_400x400.jpg
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
1,982
Reaction score
4,595
Location
Miami, FL
CRIOS said:
...in the 2020 class, will rock this season - besides Tau Tagovailoa and that is if he plays at all? I feel that Noah Igbinoghene and maybe Chris Weaver will be stellar for our squad this season. You?

View attachment 50234
Click to expand...
I posted an article yesterday, someone believed it would be Brandon Jones. I can’t settle on one, I think this draft class has a very high ceiling. Up to coaches and themselves to get the best outcome on the field. I very much look forward to seeing which ones in the group make the biggest impact early on.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,267
Reaction score
2,975
If you are looking at this from a pro-bowl immediately perspective, I'd say... none of them.
But if we are measuring the relative improvement from last year's positional play versus this year's performance, I will say, Austin Jackson.
Last year saw us put forward the absolute worst OLT play I have ever seen... I'm sure the poor b@stards tried hard, but ugh... they were simply awful.
If Jackson can play even as high as 'league average', we will see a DRAMATIC improvement.

Long term, Jackson looks good too... even if he takes his lumps this year.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Farewell El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
7,713
Reaction score
2,162
Raekwon Davis - DT from Alabama -drafted in 2nd round.
 
dougb123

dougb123

Bringer of Rain
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 5, 2011
Messages
2,222
Reaction score
4,794
Location
Ft. Lauderdale
Raekwon Davis, Noah Igbonoghene and Malcome Perry - hard to pick just one and not saying they will be best just most visible to the average fan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom