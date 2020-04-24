Which safety do you want?

jimthefin

jimthefin

FS is a need and all of safeties are still on the board.They all bring something a little different but most seem like a fit in Miami.

Who ya got?
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

According to Barry Jackson in his latest article, Miami may not select a safety on day 2, especially with the select of a CB in the 1st round.
 
1972forever

I like Winfield but he is another player who missed several games because of injuries in college. It would be great if he was still available when the Dolphins pick in the third round but I think it is more likely he will be drafted in the top 10 picks in round 2. At this point in the draft I would rather see the Dolphins select another offensive lineman, a RB, or a defensive lineman with their 2 picks in the second round and then see if they can find a safety later in the draft.
 
The Ghost

jimthefin said:
Can't say i agree with that.

I like the top 4 quite a bit, Dugger might be a LB in disguise and I think davis is suited to a Cover-2 scheme but I would happily take one of the top 4.
Agreed.

You can understandably not like the class from picks 1-32. From 33-80 its a strong group. That's right in our wheel house.

No need to reach for one, if someone is there at 39, 56 or 70 and they fit what the FO is looking for, don't hesitate.

The fact that they took Igbinghene shouldn't preclude them from taking a safety. If anything you want to accentuate the strength of your roster with more back end help.

Seattle should have two Lombardi's in their trophy case because of the complete secondaries they built (Screw you Russell Wilson and your selfish pass).

If they want to double up at the position later with a 4th or 5th round selection, thats fine, maybe someone takes off and fills in nicely on the cheap. The position must be addressed though.
 
superphin

superphin

Give me Winfield, I remember his dad being a sure tackler on top of having coverage skills as a 5'9 CB. If he's anything like his dad than I'll be happy.
 
Finsup4ever

I like them all, but it depends who is available when time to pick. McKinney is my favorite, but there are bigger needs at 39, and he will be gone at 56.

I will say this, do not sleep on Kyle Dugger. I have seen the kid play several times in person, he has a ton of skills. Please do not mistake me here, I am not saying he is as good as Isaiah Simmons, but i could see him in that mold. Simmons is a LB who will play a lot of safety. Dugger is a safety that could play some LB.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Delpit is my favorite, his athleticism is outstanding and I think he will clean up the tackling issues as he gets further removed from the collarbone injury.

But McKinney or Winfield or Chinn would all be fine with me.

Hell, I 'd like TWO them!

Two big athletes like Delpit and Chinn prowling the secondary would suit me fine.(I know they aren't going to do it but I can dream).

Build the best Secondary in the League.
 
