Which safety do you want?

jimthefin said: Can't say i agree with that.



I like the top 4 quite a bit, Dugger might be a LB in disguise and I think davis is suited to a Cover-2 scheme but I would happily take one of the top 4. Click to expand...

Agreed.You can understandably not like the class from picks 1-32. From 33-80 its a strong group. That's right in our wheel house.No need to reach for one, if someone is there at 39, 56 or 70 and they fit what the FO is looking for, don't hesitate.The fact that they took Igbinghene shouldn't preclude them from taking a safety. If anything you want to accentuate the strength of your roster with more back end help.Seattle should have two Lombardi's in their trophy case because of the complete secondaries they built (Screw you Russell Wilson and your selfish pass).If they want to double up at the position later with a 4th or 5th round selection, thats fine, maybe someone takes off and fills in nicely on the cheap. The position must be addressed though.