Which unit has the most resilience and/or depth?

claytonduper

claytonduper

Unfortunately injuries are a big reality for all NFL teams. If would be foolish to think we will not experience some big losses due to injury. The question is which unit on the Dolphins can sustain the biggest hit? Which unit (s) has the least resiliency to injury?

The Dolphins have filled most of the "holes" on the team between the draft and free agency. We probably still have a few significant moves left before our final roster is set. On paper we have some strong units (receivers, secondary) and some areas that we are very thin (Defensive line particularly the DE's).
 
INTUAITRUST

Without doubt, Defense has the most depth and least holes.
 
dolfan91

I like the depth at WR, TE, Offensive Line and in the secondary.

Along the OL, Fluker, Davis and Deiter are solid, if not spectacular backups.

At TE, Gesicki, Smythe, Long and Shaheen, collectively have potential to produce.

The secondary, on paper, is as deep as it gets. Needham and Coleman have experience at slot CB. Iggy if improved may bring the solid depth teams seek? At Safety, Rowe, Jones and Holland have skills. There is potential depth beyond them as well.

At WR, if healthy, Parker, Williams, Fuller are a real solid group. Add in Waddle and you get great potential to light it up? Again this all is possible, if healthy.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

It is so refreshing to say this. I really like the depth on the offensive line.

I remain concerned with Tua. I think being a year removed from the hip, we will see improvement. But he's had trouble staying healthy.

The linebacker unit seems a little thin as well.
 
Bopkin02

I think the secondary, first. With Howard, Jones, Igbo at CB, then Holland, Jones, Rowe...that's a pretty nice (potentially) top 6 guys. Throw the nickel guy in there they signed, it's a pretty stout unit.
Oline has had a lot of picks and players thrown at it, but it is green, green. I think we are going to be a handful this year, but I still think it's a year away in the rebuild to being a true, true deep playoff run threat.
We just tore it down so far. That doesn't get rebuilt overnight.
I think RB and LB is the thinnest. Hope for no injuries there.
 
NY8123

I'm hoping Grier pulls off a few more trades, if not there are teams that are going to improve their depth once cuts come around. WR, CB, LB, TE are loaded.
 
Feverdream

The Offensive Line has the best depth AND resilience if we keep both Davis and Fluker. Both men are past starters in the NFL and are better than some starters around the league. Davis played just under 99% of all offensive snaps for the team last year, which was the second highest total on the team... He's never been great, but he is very, VERY solid... very smart... very hard working.
Fluker, while he was certainly over-drafted, has been a semi-quality starter in the NFL for 8 years and is only 30 years old.

I like our WR corps, and bringing in Coleman and McCourty to the DBs certainly gives us quality depth, but I think Davis and Fluker as reserves gives Miami some of the best line depth in the NFL.
 
N

RB

If you believe the run game is predicated by the oline play and scheme, we have several guys within the same floor/ceiling range.
 
1

Once you get past Fuller-Parker-Waddle-Wilson -and maybe Bowden, you have a lot of WR’s who are basically practice squad players by ability and Williams who has spent more time on IR than on the field. So I don’t know that I would consider the WR position one with a lot of depth.
 
