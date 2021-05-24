Which unit has the most resilience and/or depth?

The Offensive Line has the best depth AND resilience if we keep both Davis and Fluker. Both men are past starters in the NFL and are better than some starters around the league. Davis played just under 99% of all offensive snaps for the team last year, which was the second highest total on the team... He's never been great, but he is very, VERY solid... very smart... very hard working.

Fluker, while he was certainly over-drafted, has been a semi-quality starter in the NFL for 8 years and is only 30 years old.



I like our WR corps, and bringing in Coleman and McCourty to the DBs certainly gives us quality depth, but I think Davis and Fluker as reserves gives Miami some of the best line depth in the NFL.