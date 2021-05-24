Which unit has the most resilience and/or depth?

claytonduper
Unfortunately injuries are a big reality for all NFL teams. If would be foolish to think we will not experience some big losses due to injury. The question is which unit on the Dolphins can sustain the biggest hit? Which unit (s) has the least resiliency to injury?
The Dolphins have filled most of the "holes" on the team between the draft and free agency. We probably still have a few significant moves left before our final roster is set. On paper we have some strong units (receivers, secondary) and some areas that we are very thin (Defensive line particularly the DE's).
