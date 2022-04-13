Which years were you so pumped up for the season based on offseason moves prior?

What seasons can you guys remember being so pumped up for? Any lessons learned from your own personal expectations?



I remember a few



Ricky Willaims 2002-2003 season. I for sure thought we make some noise in the playoffs. I still think that season was the best chance ever with a strong RB and stout defense. That season still hurts me the most



Hiring Adam Gase, I thought we would be heading in the right direction. Clearly my emotions got the best of me.



Brian Flores 3rd year, for sure I thought this team would have been turning the corner. Wrong.





I'm cautiously optimistic this season and setting my expectations fairly.