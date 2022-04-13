 Which years were you so pumped up for the season based on offseason moves prior? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which years were you so pumped up for the season based on offseason moves prior?

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

What seasons can you guys remember being so pumped up for? Any lessons learned from your own personal expectations?

I remember a few

Ricky Willaims 2002-2003 season. I for sure thought we make some noise in the playoffs. I still think that season was the best chance ever with a strong RB and stout defense. That season still hurts me the most

Hiring Adam Gase, I thought we would be heading in the right direction. Clearly my emotions got the best of me.

Brian Flores 3rd year, for sure I thought this team would have been turning the corner. Wrong.


I'm cautiously optimistic this season and setting my expectations fairly.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

2002
2009
2017 Before Tannehill got hurt

I had an inclination Jeff Ireland's masterpiece of a 2013 off-season was going to go pretty much how it went.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

1995. Shula stacked up and then flopped.
1996, JJ coming in. My expectations were lower for that particular season, but I thought he brought great hope.
1999. JJ had built the team up pretty good, but again, flop.
 
