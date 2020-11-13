Who are our top 5 players on offense and on defense for the first 8 games?

We're not talking projections for the future. We're talking about who have been our top 5 players so far on offense and defense? Somebody did a thread after 3 games and Gesicki was on everybody's list mostly based on the good game he had against Buffalo. How things have changed since then. And of course anybody's list now could change by the end of the season.



Offense-

1-Tua, I said not projections but couldn't help myself here. Only two starts but Sunday he had the best game any of our players have had this year.

2- Parker

3- Sanders- yes he's a kicker but that's part of the offense and he's been awesome all year long

4-Davis- has played well at RT,LT and even RG while being one of the leaders of that offense

5-Karras- Has been the steadiest up front playing pretty much every snap and helping keep the O-line together.



Here's what this list tells me. We're really lacking skill players for the first 8 games. Williams has 4 TD's which is good but has only caught half his targets for 288 yards in 8 games. Grant has zero TD's on offense. Gesicki had 8 catches in one game. In his other 7 games he has 14 catches and only 2 TD's all year.

Stats don't always tell the whole story but that's pretty bad. I think most people would agree with need skill players in the off season and I mean early in the draft and maybe in free agency as well.



Defense- more to choose from here.



1-Ogbah

2-Howard

3-Van noy

4-Wilkins

5-Sisler/Baker



Ogbah at #1 and it's not even close imo. Howard has been burn a couple of times but he's made some big plays. Van Noy is one of the leaders and he's everywhere.

Wilkins brings more than given credit for. Baker leads the team in tackles(doesn't tell the whole story tho) so I put him up there and Sisler in quietly having a very good season.



I'm sure you guys will have different players on your list which is totally fine. This is just to see where posters viewed the team for the first 8 games and partly to see how far we have to go.