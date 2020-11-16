Who are the best players available?

Who are the players that have the best chance at Pro Bowls and Hall of Fame?



You have to put Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields at the top. More QBs make the HOF than other positions. Sewell is the top position player or that is the consensus opinion. Figuring out the next group is not as easy. Devonta Smith would be the next player on my board.



Everyone sees it differently. There can be arguments made for Parsons, Chase, Surtain, Farley, Rousseau, and many others. RBs have a very hard time making it to the HOF. It is a passing league, Not many bell cows anymore. I still see the value in truly great RBs though.



The best drafts to me are when you take best player available. Reaching for needs will get you a roster full of mediocrity. It’s funny how all the mocks start looking similar, but they end up so wrong. Figuring out bpa is very difficult.