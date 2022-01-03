Who are the players you build around for next year?

1. Tua Build a OL that can protect him, give him a RB that is better than the 3 headed “monster” we have

2. Waddle loved the pick and does well with Tua just have to find better ways of getting him into space Like we did against the Saints

3. Holland. What a find. He is a beast

4. Phillips love his motor

5. Gesicki I know he will cost a pretty penny but he normally has great hands

6. Sieler Not costing us much and seems to find a way into the backfield lately



I am sure there are others but honestly………"not many I would feel comfortable with