 Who are the players you build around for next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who are the players you build around for next year?

D

DolphinBird

Rookie
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
42
Reaction score
79
1. Tua Build a OL that can protect him, give him a RB that is better than the 3 headed “monster” we have
2. Waddle loved the pick and does well with Tua just have to find better ways of getting him into space Like we did against the Saints
3. Holland. What a find. He is a beast
4. Phillips love his motor
5. Gesicki I know he will cost a pretty penny but he normally has great hands
6. Sieler Not costing us much and seems to find a way into the backfield lately

I am sure there are others but honestly………"not many I would feel comfortable with
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,060
Reaction score
14,166
DolphinBird said:
1. Tua Build a OL that can protect him, give him a RB that is better than the 3 headed “monster” we have
2. Waddle loved the pick and does well with Tua just have to find better ways of getting him into space Like we did against the Saints
3. Holland. What a find. He is a beast
4. Phillips love his motor
5. Gesicki I know he will cost a pretty penny but he normally has great hands
6. Sieler Not costing us much and seems to find a way into the backfield lately

I am sure there are others but honestly………"not many I would feel comfortable with
Click to expand...
Good list. I'd add Wilkins, Baker, Hunt, Brandon Jones.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,682
Reaction score
3,813
Age
29
Location
Florida
Offense:

I'm leaving Tua out because literally every team tries to build around the QB position. It should go without saying that you build around whoever you are putting behind center.

Otherwise...Waddle? I wouldn't build around Duke Johnson but I'd bring him back and draft someone.

Defense:

Holland and Phillips are the two guys you build around long term. Period.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
2,534
Reaction score
3,877
Location
Mississippi
I'm all for building around Tua if he can stay off injured reserve. Anything we build as far as a offensive line is gonna help regardless.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,682
Reaction score
3,813
Age
29
Location
Florida
FinsUp21 said:
If we're able to build a good o-line, Tua wouldn't ever need to be on injured reserve.
Click to expand...

How do you figure? Brady has always had good lines and he still busted his knee one year. Manning had strong lines and hurt his shoulder.

I mean, I agree the less hits the less danger, but I don't think what you said is necessarily accurate either when taken to the extreme like that. Injuries happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom