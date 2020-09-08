Who Are You Most Rooting for to Breakout?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,538
Reaction score
4,102
I know we are rooting for anyone wearing a Miami Dolphins uniform, but who are you most interested in seeing having a breakout year? I assume most will say Tua, which makes sense. If I had to go with just one player, though, it would be Jackson. I love his backstory in donating bone marrow to his sister, without hesitation. His talent is undeniable, although described as somewhat raw. Would love to see him absolutely nail down that left tackle spot.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,646
Reaction score
11,565
Location
Montreal
Outside of the obvious anwser, Brandon Jones.
 
Tom Olivadotti

Tom Olivadotti

Defensive Coordinator
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
126
Reaction score
87
Location
Miami
Michael Deiter. Ereck Flowers sucks and the clown we drafted in the 2nd round this year has BUST written all over him. I never like to root for a player to get injured, but I really wouldn't lose any sleep if Flowers went down and an improved Deiter was inserted into that LG spot and winds up never getting it back.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,260
Reaction score
5,172
Location
NJ
I would have to say as a unit...the O- line.

As the O-line progresses this year, so will the Dolphins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom