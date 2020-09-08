Who Are You Most Rooting for to Breakout?

I know we are rooting for anyone wearing a Miami Dolphins uniform, but who are you most interested in seeing having a breakout year? I assume most will say Tua, which makes sense. If I had to go with just one player, though, it would be Jackson. I love his backstory in donating bone marrow to his sister, without hesitation. His talent is undeniable, although described as somewhat raw. Would love to see him absolutely nail down that left tackle spot.