Who are you trading up for?

Let me start by saying I don't expect our first selection to be 102 overall. That won't happen, they know they need to find two contributors from this draft.



Trading into the first round isn't an option so let's just move past that one. I am not looking to move either of our 2023 firsts because that's going to be the basis of my 2023 off season as we shouldn't expect to be very active in FA next year.



Tradable assets? First and fore most DVP. He's still a prototype WR with some elite traits, we obviously know his down side but for a team in win now mode he has value. I'd estimate his value at about the same value as our 4th rounder at 102, in a straight up comparison. I don't want the 130th pick or so for the guy, if I trade him. Id rather keep him on the roster if that's the case. If he can be used in tandem with pick 102 to get yourself up to the late 2nd or early first, you gotta strongly consider.



Austin Jackson/Liam Eichenberg, obviously makes sense to keep both if you can and let the situation play out on the field but if you get a decent offer from a team that's desperate and you can hang onto the player that you prefer of the too, that would be another way to trade up for a more impactful prospect.



While I am interested in trading our 2023 firsts, I feel different about our 2023 2nd and 3rd rounders. With the extra first we can afford to give up those kind of picks, especially if you expect to go deep into the post season. I am expecting my 2nd rounder to be 64th overall. With Bridgewater on the roster we'll have the security of knowing we would be in much better hands than we were with Brissett, should that situation arise. Our 2023 2nd will be in the 50's or later. We've added a lot of young players to our roster in the last 3 years, we are better suited to move 2nd's and 3rd's than just about any other team.



I'd love to add a RB, C, LB and Punter in this draft and I don't want to do it with picks in the 150-200 range, out of the punter.



I like the RB additions we made but I also want to make sure we take the next step in that phase of our offense. I'd love to get Kenneth Walker or Breece Hall on the roster and really cement that position.



Michael Dieter is just a place a holder right now for the center position. You gotta get a long term guy in that spot. That might be priority one right now if it's not addressed in FA. The BC kid Lidstrom obviously makes a lot of sense. Maybe you can snag him in the early/mid 3rd and make a move if someone is willing to make a deal.



Elandon Roberts is a really good backup. Chad Muma would be an interestingly awesome replacement for him.



Anyone you guys think you might have an eye on mid to late 2nd round that might become attainable?



While we won't be taking a WR in the draft but that Christian Watson looks like a stallion. I don't even want to say who he reminds me of athletically.