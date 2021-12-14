Who Do You Pound the Table For?

Still kind of early, but wonder if there's anyone you'd pound the table for in this draft? Or who you think Flores would pound the table for?



Last year, as soon as I got a look at Holland I just knew he was a Flores type. It's nice to sometimes be right. It's pretty rare actually when it comes to Miami and the draft.



This year, I see two so far. The linebacker Dean from Georgia and Burks, the wide receiver, of Arkansas.



Other than being a little small, Dean is that missile at MLB that could nearly complete the D. I still long for more pass rushers.



Burks looks like the perfect fit for the style of offense the Dolphins are currently playing. A physical, tackle breaking player opposite of Waddle.