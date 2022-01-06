Who do YOU want to win the Super Bowl?

This isn't a thread to predict what team you think will win but who YOU are rooting for to win the Super Bowl.



My choice (without hesitation) is the Bengals. They have a long suffering( yet die hard I might add) fan base, a cheap af owner, having to reside in cold snowy city in the Midwest with a subpar/ boring as hell night life (just ask Joe Burrow haha), speaking of Burrow he's so easy to root for and has been taking an absolute beating this year and still balls out. You gotta respect the hell out of that guy (I know I do) I'm rooting for them to win the whole damn thing. Best of luck to the Bengals and their loyal fanbase (except for Boomer Esiason that guy is an annoying meathead. It still irks me that CBS let the greatest pure passer in Dan Marino go and has kept Boomer's dumbass on . smh what a joke another reason I will never watch CBS' pregame show)



And if the Bengals can't pull it off I'll also root for the Cards (since I live in Arizona and think its really good for the city and state and also helps boost our state's economy and I've noticed so many of the locals here are always in a good mood all week when they win (ditto on the Suns too!)So I wouldn't mind if they won it all either.



As for who I'm rooting to NOT win the Super Bowl it'll of course be our main rivals in the Pats and Bills but then I also want the Chargers to lose to the Raiders in the final week so they miss the playoffs completely . Nothing against the 5 or 6 Chargers fans but I don't want Herbert making it to the playoffs and going on a deep playoff run. That would haunt me for a long time lol. So go Raiders just win baby! haha

But the team I'm most wanting to NOT win the Super Bowl is the Titans. Nothing against Tannehill and I've said it countless times on here. He's all class and one tough SOB but if he leads the Titans to a Super Bowl victory (and there's a good chance he could pull it off since they're playing so well, have the #1 seed in the AFC and will be getting Derrick Henry back etc) that will haunt me for the rest of my life and it'll be soooo typical and just our luck so I'm preparing for the worst but hoping it doesn't happen.