Who gets cut for cap space?

I can see a few players getting cut .
I can see a few players getting cut.
One being Grant.
Outside of those two.... not much else really to trim the fat.Yes, Grant.
Also, Fejedelem would be 2.5 mil, with no dead money.
Here is a list.....
Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap
I hope Grier doesn't view the wide receiver position as solved. I agree, I'd still draft two.Who are we going to sign with this newly found cap room?
there’s a thread titled “would 15 million more help?” ... maybe you can check that one out and get some thoughts on this
Id assume we are just about done in free agency.
Grant is the one I would be cutting though. Hopefully we draft at least 2 receivers. Maybe they think Foster or Igbo can return kicks for now. Maybe Fejedelem could get cut, 2.5 m is pricey for a special teamed
any talk of cutting McCain or Rowe is nonsense
Wilson shouldn't be gone. He can actually play and he has one year left on a minimal contract. He will sign with another team. There is potential for a comp pick for him.Grant and Wilson are good as gone. Those cap savings allow us to sign our draft class.
That would be terrible... unless it involves another potential signing such as that of a ClownWith the Fuller signing Miami is down to about $13m or so, in cap space. They'll need to clear some space. The herald speculates Miami will restructure Jones contract.
I really hate to do it, but it might be one of the few viable alternatives.With the Fuller signing Miami is down to about $13m or so, in cap space. They'll need to clear some space. The herald speculates Miami will restructure Jones contract.
I think you are missing the point.That would be terrible... unless it involves another potential signing such as that of a Clown
In hindsight I agree, I go back and forth on JuJu over Fuller because of the age difference and the injury history but if we could have gotten Reddick for that $ that would have been a good deal. I am still concerned over the C position but hopefully this is a stop gap until we land a top 3 C in the draft.Outside of those two.... not much else really to trim the fat.
if we could’ve had the same FA so far, and cut those 2 and signed an edge player I would be happy (like the deal reddick already got)