 Who gets cut for cap space? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who gets cut for cap space?

Who are we going to sign with this newly found cap room?

there’s a thread titled “would 15 million more help?” ... maybe you can check that one out and get some thoughts on this

Id assume we are just about done in free agency.

Grant is the one I would be cutting though. Hopefully we draft at least 2 receivers. Maybe they think Foster or Igbo can return kicks for now. Maybe Fejedelem could get cut, 2.5 m is pricey for a special teamed

any talk of cutting McCain or Rowe is nonsense
 
Mach2 said:
Yes, Grant.

Also, Fejedelem would be 2.5 mil, with no dead money.

Here is a list.....

overthecap.com

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap

Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player
overthecap.com
Outside of those two.... not much else really to trim the fat.

if we could’ve had the same FA so far, and cut those 2 and signed an edge player I would be happy (like the deal reddick already got)
 
With the Fuller signing Miami is down to about $13m or so, in cap space. They'll need to clear some space. The herald speculates Miami will restructure Jones contract.
 
Travis34 said:
Who are we going to sign with this newly found cap room?

there’s a thread titled “would 15 million more help?” ... maybe you can check that one out and get some thoughts on this

Id assume we are just about done in free agency.

Grant is the one I would be cutting though. Hopefully we draft at least 2 receivers. Maybe they think Foster or Igbo can return kicks for now. Maybe Fejedelem could get cut, 2.5 m is pricey for a special teamed

any talk of cutting McCain or Rowe is nonsense
I hope Grier doesn't view the wide receiver position as solved. I agree, I'd still draft two.

Parker, Williams and Fuller look great on paper. But that's an injury prone trio.
 
DolfanDaveInMI said:
Grant and Wilson are good as gone. Those cap savings allow us to sign our draft class.
Wilson shouldn't be gone. He can actually play and he has one year left on a minimal contract. He will sign with another team. There is potential for a comp pick for him.
 
dolfan91 said:
With the Fuller signing Miami is down to about $13m or so, in cap space. They'll need to clear some space. The herald speculates Miami will restructure Jones contract.
That would be terrible... unless it involves another potential signing such as that of a Clown
 
I think we are down to just Grant.

...and this is mostly lack of performance, rather than cap savings.

I don't think we'll do any cutting prior to June 1st.
 
dolfan91 said:
With the Fuller signing Miami is down to about $13m or so, in cap space. They'll need to clear some space. The herald speculates Miami will restructure Jones contract.
I really hate to do it, but it might be one of the few viable alternatives.

Of course there is always X. He, reportedly, wants to redo his deal anyway. There might be a "quid pro quo" to give him a big gaurantee next year, with a smaller number for this season.
 
Cut:
- Grant (2.8 saved)
- Wilson (2.8 saved)
- Jesse Davis ( 2.5 saved)

Trade:
- Flowers (8 mil saved)
— will need to be a salary dump, would probably need to give up a draft pick to get rid of him

This alone would save 16 mill.

additionally, they can cut one of Rowe/McCain to save another 5 mil.
 
Travis34 said:
Outside of those two.... not much else really to trim the fat.

if we could’ve had the same FA so far, and cut those 2 and signed an edge player I would be happy (like the deal reddick already got)
In hindsight I agree, I go back and forth on JuJu over Fuller because of the age difference and the injury history but if we could have gotten Reddick for that $ that would have been a good deal. I am still concerned over the C position but hopefully this is a stop gap until we land a top 3 C in the draft.
 
