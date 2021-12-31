Who has Miami beat?

This is the common thing from the talking heads, other fans as well as member of this board. Take a moment and look at this, these are the teams we are compared with and the amount of wins they have against teams that are better than .500 Everybody beats up on same basement teams. This shows that every team gets a bulk of their wins against bad teams.



Over .500 teams victories as of this week



Bills

Dolphins, Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots



Patriots

Chargers, Titans, Bills



Miami

Patriots, Ravens



Bengals

Ravens, Raiders, Ravens



Tennessee

Colts, Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams, 49ers



Colts

Miami, 49ers, Bils, Patriots, Cardinals



Chiefs

Eagles, Packers, Raiders, Cowboys, Raiders, Chargers



Chargers

Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles, Bengals,



Raiders

Ravens, Dolphins, Eagles, Cowboys