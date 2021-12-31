Who has Miami beat?

Finsational
This is the common thing from the talking heads, other fans as well as member of this board. Take a moment and look at this, these are the teams we are compared with and the amount of wins they have against teams that are better than .500 Everybody beats up on same basement teams. This shows that every team gets a bulk of their wins against bad teams.
Over .500 teams victories as of this week
Bills
Dolphins, Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots
Patriots
Chargers, Titans, Bills
Miami
Patriots, Ravens
Bengals
Ravens, Raiders, Ravens
Tennessee
Colts, Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams, 49ers
Colts
Miami, 49ers, Bils, Patriots, Cardinals
Chiefs
Eagles, Packers, Raiders, Cowboys, Raiders, Chargers
Chargers
Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles, Bengals,
Raiders
Ravens, Dolphins, Eagles, Cowboys
