Who has Miami beat?

This is the common thing from the talking heads, other fans as well as member of this board. Take a moment and look at this, these are the teams we are compared with and the amount of wins they have against teams that are better than .500 Everybody beats up on same basement teams. This shows that every team gets a bulk of their wins against bad teams.

Over .500 teams victories as of this week

Bills
Dolphins, Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots

Patriots
Chargers, Titans, Bills

Miami
Patriots, Ravens

Bengals
Ravens, Raiders, Ravens

Tennessee
Colts, Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams, 49ers

Colts
Miami, 49ers, Bils, Patriots, Cardinals

Chiefs
Eagles, Packers, Raiders, Cowboys, Raiders, Chargers

Chargers
Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles, Bengals,

Raiders
Ravens, Dolphins, Eagles, Cowboys
 
Patriots really caught the Titans in a nice spot. 50 MPH winds in Buffalo didn’t hurt them either.
 
All of them have a good RB i notice and a decent OL
 
We were at or above .500 for two weeks this season
Week 2 & 3 Bills and Vegas
How are we listed as a plus .500 win for the colts. and a second time for the bills.
 
Without Tua’s injury, ya, we’re at least 10-5 right now, and already have the playoffs clinched. But it’s all good…can still make it happen.
 
I don't give a damn, it's all bull **** looking at that ****, Detroit rolls Arizona, Bucs lays a goose egg vs the Saints, a covid strickened Houston spanks the Chargers, just to name a few of many games that didn't go as predicted.
Seven in a ****ing roll, only Kansas City as of now can be argued to be on more of a roll than us. Screw the doubters they can eat a dick.
 
