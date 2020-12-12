Who has surprised you the most this year?

While the end of the season is going to have a lot of drama and we'll have meaningful things to talk about, I wanted to take a beat and ask, through the first 3 quartiles of the season, which player has surprised you the most? We have a lot of candidates. Off the top of my head, some obvious choices might be:



Xavien Howard -- 8 INT's with time to increase that number, having a career year

Kyle Van Noy -- Took a while to get his stats rolling, but his leadership has really amped up this defense to a new level

Emmanuel Ogbah -- For a team seriously lacking pass rushers, he has not only provided good pass rush, but also forced 2 fumbles

Mike Gesicki -- Quite a long ways away from people whinging about wanting to take some other TE, he is now blossoming into one of the best TE's in the game

Adam Shaheen -- With the Bears fans laughing at us for taking him, he appears to be an absolute steal, and we can now see why he was nicknamed "Baby Gronk" ... but let's be real, Rob Gronkowski was truly one of a kind

Austin Jackson -- Sure, he's a 1st round LT pick, but the kid was the youngest OL in the draft, coming off a season where he had missed a previous offseason because he gave a bone-marrow transplant to his sister .... I mean this type of story is the stuff of legends

Solomon Kindley -- Big beefy Georgia kid who almost everyone put as our 3rd best rookie OL and almost nobody expected to be good, but he started immediately and has been a very good rookie OG from UGA

DeVante Parker -- Backing up a career year with .... wait for it ... another career year despite a tumultuous WR room shuffling injured and Covid-sitting WR's and learning to take passes from two QB's (one righty and one lefty!) and consistently dominating like a true #1 does ... oh yeah, and staying healthy for a second year in a row

Sanders -- WTH?!?!?!?!?!? Why is a kicker on this list???? Who the heck ever considers a special teamer who doesn't score TD's???? This guy isn't even in the Pro-Bowl, no reason to even learn is first name ... wait ... what? Hasn't missed a single kick ........ well I guess that's not too bad





Sure, people will always want to add Tua and Byron Jones, but IMHO, a lot was expected of Tua, and while I am quite happy he has proven healthy, I don't see him as our most surprising player. Byron Jones has been as good as advertised and an excellent addition to the team ... but again, not surprising, just a relief he was as good as advertised. IMHO, the Jones who has surprised has been Brandon Jones, who quietly has provided a LOT of solid play for a young safety.



If I had to pick one, I wouldn't pick Xavien Howard or Mike Gesicki, simply becasue I've been tooting their horns since we drafted them, and their ascension to the heights of the league does not surprise me, in fact I predicted this success. I also predicted good seasons for Kyle Van Noy and Solomon Kindley, so for me, those are out. I always knew Parker had it in him too, so while somewhat surprising, he's out for me because it was always just a matter of health IMHO.



If I'm honest, the guy who surprised me the most is not our biggest impact guy. The guy who surprised me the most so far has been Adam Shaheen, who looks like the guy in the draft highlight reel when he came out, not the disappointing guy who missed so much time with the Bears.



Who has surprised you most this year? And why?