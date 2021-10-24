 Who is our best O line and worst O line player on this team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who is our best O line and worst O line player on this team?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

I know most of you will say they all suc* but is there anyone that would be ok to keep?
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

Hard to really tell because our O line coach is so inept that none of the young players have had a chance to learn anything or develop properly. Having said that I would say that Jackson, and Davis are by far the 2 worse players starting on the line right now. Sure Eich may have worse performance numbers, but if he would have had a decent O line coach when he got here he would probably be playing much better than what he is showing now.
 
T

The Ghost

It’s not a shock our OL is in this state when we’ve completely ignored the center position.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Austin Jackson can turn into a good guard.

Jesse Davis scares me. I’d be interested in this:

LT Eichy
LG Jackson
C Dieter
RG Kindley
RT Hunt
 
1

1972forever

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I would say Hunt and Eichenberg are keepers.

It would be interesting, though, to see how this unit would be playing with a quality offensive line coach.
Click to expand...
I agree Hunt and Eichenberg are players to build around on the OL and the rest of the starter need to go.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

This new offensive line up has had 2 improving weeks. If this group keeps improving then the growth we all were hoping will happen, just a lot slower than hoped. Next off-season a solid center and RT free agent would be ideal.

On Watson/Tua front: I wouldn't mind having both guys on the team next year competing if Ross wants to make a splash. I don't want Tua in the trade deal. If Watson continues to have legal trouble, it is still Tua's team. If Watson gets to play then let the best player win the starting position.
 
Digital

Digital

Mr. Einchredible (Liam Eichenberg) has earned his keep. I still haven't given up on Austin Jackson, despite something clearly being wrong with him this year. Perhaps a different OL coach will fix it. I like Solomon Kindley, but he's a limited guy playing out of position at LG. He's a natural RG power pig. Unfortunately, that spot is crowded with natural RG's like Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis.

Being completely blunt, when every OL looks significantly worse than the year before--veterans and young players alike--that's not a player problem, it's an OL Coach problem. Last year we had a good OL Coach and we fired him ... because Coach Flo can't evaluate coaching very well. Now he's stuck with a bad OL coach until he can turn things around or gets fired.
 
