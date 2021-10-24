Who is our best O line and worst O line player on this team?

Mr. Einchredible (Liam Eichenberg) has earned his keep. I still haven't given up on Austin Jackson, despite something clearly being wrong with him this year. Perhaps a different OL coach will fix it. I like Solomon Kindley, but he's a limited guy playing out of position at LG. He's a natural RG power pig. Unfortunately, that spot is crowded with natural RG's like Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis.



Being completely blunt, when every OL looks significantly worse than the year before--veterans and young players alike--that's not a player problem, it's an OL Coach problem. Last year we had a good OL Coach and we fired him ... because Coach Flo can't evaluate coaching very well. Now he's stuck with a bad OL coach until he can turn things around or gets fired.