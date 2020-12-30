Who is the fourth best WR in the draft?

LargoFin said: No Waddle is not obviously more productive. Quite the opposite. Marshall has proven to be more reliable and productive per season, for the last two seasons. Click to expand...

The only reason Marshall has been more productive and reliable over the last 2 seasons is because Waddle got hurt this year. Waddle was going to absolutely kill it this year and you could see that prior to him getting hurt.Marshall put up 671 yards last year with Joe Burrow as his QB and Joe Brady as his coordinator and Chase on the other side eating corners.Marshall is a honestly a scrub compared to Waddle, Chase, and Smith.