Who is the fourth best WR in the draft?

I’m kinda getting excited about the draft, and it seems to be pretty clear the top three wide outs are Chase, Smith, and Waddle.
From there it seems to be all over the place. Is the drop-off that big from the top three?

**Side question**
I really like Terrace Marshall from LSU where do you guys rank him?
 
No, Waddle is not top 3. Top 3 is Terrace Marshall. Smith, Chase and Marshall are 1st round. Waddle is not. The reason is he has not done it at the level or for two straight years the other three did. (Pending combine.)
 
LargoFin said:
No, Waddle is not top 3. Top 3 is Terrace Marshall. Smith, Chase and Marshall are 1st round. Waddle is not. The reason is he has not done it at the level or for two straight years the other three did. (Pending combine.)
Chase basically put up numbers for one year albeit he KILLED it that year. Also go look up the numbers for Marshall and Waddle, your argument makes zero sense.
 
jbyrd850 said:
Chase basically put up numbers for one year albeit he KILLED it that year. Also go look up the numbers for Marshall and Waddle, your argument makes zero sense.
How so? Waddle had 35 catches last year and 25 this year. And has 10 TD over the period of two years.
Marshall has 23 TD over the last two seasons, and roughly 50 catches each year, 15 average each season. That is consistency and high level production that is missing from Waddle's resume.

If Marshall runs 4.6 40 I can understand putting Waddle ahead, because maybe Marshall is not NFL level receiver. Otherwise, it is not close. Marshall is better than Waddle.
 
LargoFin said:
How so? Waddle had 35 catches last year and 25 this year. And has 10 TD over the period of two years.
Marshall has 23 TD over the last two seasons, and roughly 50 catches each year, 15 average each season. That is consistency and high level production that is missing from Waddle's resume.
I was going to report this post to the moderators for making too much sense...

That said, I prefer Waddle to Chase.
 
LargoFin said:
How so? Waddle had 35 catches last year and 25 this year. And has 10 TD over the period of two years.
Marshall has 23 TD over the last two seasons, and roughly 50 catches each year, 15 average each season. That is consistency and high level production that is missing from Waddle's resume.

If Marshall runs 4.6 40 I can understand putting Waddle ahead, because maybe Marshall is not NFL level receiver. Otherwise, it is not close. Marshall is better than Waddle.
Career stats
Waddle- 103 receptions 1,965 yards 17 touchdowns
Marshall- 106 receptions 1,594 yards 23 touchdowns

Waddle was also hurt this year, he’s obviously more productive. The argument he only put up numbers one year or whatever your argument was but that Marshall didn’t is just false.
 
jbyrd850 said:
Career stats
Waddle- 103 receptions 1,965 yards 17 touchdowns
Marshall- 106 receptions 1,594 yards 23 touchdowns

Waddle was also hurt this year, he’s obviously more productive. The argument he only put up numbers one year or whatever your argument was but that Marshall didn’t is just false.
No Waddle is not obviously more productive. Quite the opposite. Marshall has proven to be more reliable and productive per season, for the last two seasons.
 
I think everyone's ratings will be a bit different, but I've got Chase all alone in my first tier, and 5 or 6 in my next tier. No one really knows for sure... and if they claim they do, that is largely narcissism speaking.
 
LargoFin said:
No Waddle is not obviously more productive. Quite the opposite. Marshall has proven to be more reliable and productive per season, for the last two seasons.
The only reason Marshall has been more productive and reliable over the last 2 seasons is because Waddle got hurt this year. Waddle was going to absolutely kill it this year and you could see that prior to him getting hurt.

Marshall put up 671 yards last year with Joe Burrow as his QB and Joe Brady as his coordinator and Chase on the other side eating corners.

Marshall is a honestly a scrub compared to Waddle, Chase, and Smith.
 
LargoFin said:
Production speaks.
671 yards with Joe Burrow as your Qb in the most prolific offense in recent years isn’t production.

Doest matter what I think, GMs will draft Waddle over Marshall. We can set up a bet on this somehow if you’d like.
 
jbyrd850 said:
671 yards with Joe Burrow as your Qb in the most prolific offense in recent years isn’t production.

Doest matter what I think, GMs will draft Waddle over Marshall. We can set up a bet on this somehow if you’d like.
I don't care about GMs. GM drafted Tua over Herbert and Darnold over Allen and so on. GMs are hardly the measuring stick. Neither is the measuring stick you calling Marshall a scrub. The measuring stick is the numbers.
Waddle's problem is he has not been consistent like a first round pick, he is not a first round pick, as a prospect he is not worth the risks.
 
