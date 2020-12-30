Who is the fourth best WR in the draft?

jason37
I’m kinda getting excited about the draft, and it seems to be pretty clear the top three wide outs are Chase, Smith, and Waddle.
From there it seems to be all over the place. Is the drop-off that big from the top three?
**Side question**
I really like Terrace Marshall from LSU where do you guys rank him?
