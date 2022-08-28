Who made the team and who did not after these 3 preseason games?

Did: Elijah Campbell, Lynn Bowden, and Skylar again outplayed Bridgewater.A lot of the guys played hard tonight. Campbell had another interception. Bowden keeps showing up, very consistent. I think he is above Ezukanma on the depth chart. Cracraft had a td and a good night. I think because of tonight's performance Cracraft will sneak in as WR6 over Sherfield, Sanu, and Preston.No running back distinguished himself. The decision on who to keep will come down to politics and experience. Doaks had a a good game tonight. Gaskin was again one of the leading rushers.I think Sony Michel is out. 5 carries for 15 is not good, he did nothing to distinguish himself in this preseason.