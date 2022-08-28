 Who made the team and who did not after these 3 preseason games? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who made the team and who did not after these 3 preseason games?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

I have not seen this last game yet.
But who had a great preseason and now makes this team?
Also who's not going to make the team?
 
JRoX239

Hardest cuts are going to be RB and WR, we will go into season with three QBs no way we let Thompson get claimed off waivers this kid is electric even if he is 25.
 
Sherfield was already in.......that 6th spot at WR will be hard between Bowden and Cracraft

Preston is out and so is Michel

Preston is out and so is Michel
 
Does elijah campbell make it after the pick 6? I haven't followed him closely. I would like to see Kader Kohou stay with the team~ I've got good feels about him.
 
Did:

Eric Coleman
Myles Gaskin
Cam Goode
Iggy (Due to injuries at the position)
Sklyar Thompson
Hunter Long
 
Did: Elijah Campbell, Lynn Bowden, and Skylar again outplayed Bridgewater.

A lot of the guys played hard tonight. Campbell had another interception. Bowden keeps showing up, very consistent. I think he is above Ezukanma on the depth chart. Cracraft had a td and a good night. I think because of tonight's performance Cracraft will sneak in as WR6 over Sherfield, Sanu, and Preston.
No running back distinguished himself. The decision on who to keep will come down to politics and experience. Doaks had a a good game tonight. Gaskin was again one of the leading rushers.
I think Sony Michel is out. 5 carries for 15 is not good, he did nothing to distinguish himself in this preseason.

1661653947560.png
 
