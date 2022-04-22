 Who post better numbers this year? Waddle or Hill? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who post better numbers this year? Waddle or Hill?

Waddle, but it will be close. Tua targeted him nearly 9x a game. I doubt he will see that much of a drop off in targets even with the expanded weapons the team added.
 
I think Hill will demand opposing defenses to double team him, which should open things up for everyone else and I would think Waddle would eat plenty this season.
 
Waddle. Hill is more established in the league so he will command double teams and Waddle will feast on the opportunity.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
Waddle, but it will be close. Tua targeted him nearly 9x a game. I doubt he will see that much of a drop off in targets even with the expanded weapons the team added.
Waddle might especially since hill will probably be double teamed and more opportunities for waddle. Plus waddle will be better after another year and I think waddles yac yards will be much better. He had a lot of receptions, if waddle just had more yac yards, he'd have 1,300 or 1400 yards with the amount of receptions he got. He's fast enough to get much more plus with more time for tua, I think you'll see waddle utilized with more intermediate and deeper passes with the speed he has
 
Waddle has a chance to really improve his numbers due to the defense keying on Hill.

Waddle will have more catches but Hill will have a higher YPC and more TD's.
 
