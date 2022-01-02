Who scares you on the Titans?

Smitten2021 said: Look at the Titans depth chart. Who on there scares you? Who are you going to be anxiously watching on the field today?



Aside from Simmons on D...nobody strikes fear in me.



On offense I'm worried about Tannehill and AJ Brown...but then I look at Browns stats...he's only had 3 big games. Every other game he was mediocre at best...and a complete non-factor at worst. Since he was out for a month that makes him 3/8 in having a dominant game...and I think 2 of those the Titans had Henry. I'm not taking anything away from his talent...I'm just saying he hasn't been the utter dominance this year that he was before. He did have a good week last week...but I'd say the hype has been real this year.



Harold Landry and Bud Dupree will give our tackles fits. They have been one of the best teams in the league at getting pressure using only 4 rushers. They have solid LBs that do their job but aren't flashy. They cover TEs very well. They shut down both Travis Kelce and George Kittle this season. Their secondary is solid, especially at safety (and Tua has thrown some INTs over the middle). They are experienced and well coached.They are a 10 win team and beat the Chiefs, Bills, Colts (x2), and Rams. They are battle tested and tough.Their scoring is way down but some of that is due to their style of play. I watched a bunch of their games and they had at least three games where they got out to a lead and just took the air out of the ball in the second half. They are unafraid of being in close games.They have been decimated by injuries this season and are healthier now than they have been in weeks.