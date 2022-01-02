Who scares you on the Titans?

Smitten2021
Apr 10, 2021
- 39
- 53
- 24
- Hawaii
Look at the Titans depth chart. Who on there scares you? Who are you going to be anxiously watching on the field today?
Aside from Simmons on D...nobody strikes fear in me.
On offense I'm worried about Tannehill and AJ Brown...but then I look at Browns stats...he's only had 3 big games. Every other game he was mediocre at best...and a complete non-factor at worst. Since he was out for a month that makes him 3/8 in having a dominant game...and I think 2 of those the Titans had Henry. I'm not taking anything away from his talent...I'm just saying he hasn't been the utter dominance this year that he was before. He did have a good week last week...but I'd say the hype has been real this year.
So who really scares you?
So who really scares you?