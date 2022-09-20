Who should be my next Jersey

Already have Waddle so I'm debating between Holland, Hill and Tua. I have reservations on Tua and Hill at the moment. Obviously if Tua keeps this up he's getting the big contract and and will be around for another 5 years. If this turns into a below average or average year he will probably be on the trade block ( I think we keep him because of McGenius and his scheme and positivity will help anyone succeed ). Hill, just a feeling he will be gone in 3 years. High priced free agents don't seem to hang around long no matter how successful the team is ( they go looking for that last big payday ). Holland I think is a lock for a while so it is probably the safest bet of the 3 even though there is not sure thing in the NFL.



What jersey would you guys pick putting cost aside ? Doesn't matter if you think grown men/ women wearing someone else's name is wierd. I've been wearing this a shirt for years with someone named Hanes on it. I have no idea who that is.