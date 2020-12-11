Who should Miami be afraid of in the AFC?

Every week things seemingly change in the NFL. After their dominant win against New England, there's a lot of talk about the Rams being a front runner for the super bowl.



That's possible, but remember Miami beat them pretty solidly.



KC has to be the team to beat. I think the Steelers are a little overrated. I don't think teams will want to face the Dolphins in the playoffs. Not saying they will advance to the super bowl. but Miami has been a tough out.