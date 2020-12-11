Who should Miami be afraid of in the AFC?

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 8,914
- Reaction score
- 8,768
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Long Pond, PA
Seriously,
The “surging” Patriots just got their asses handed to them. Turns out, if you don’t beat yourselves, the Pats might not beat you.
That previous sentence also applies to the Steelers right now.
The Chiefs are the champs, and God bless. We’ll see where the fins are shortly.
The teams that concern me are Tennessee and Cleveland, but the chances of seeing them early are slim.
