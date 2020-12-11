Who should Miami be afraid of in the AFC?

Seriously,

The “surging” Patriots just got their asses handed to them. Turns out, if you don’t beat yourselves, the Pats might not beat you.

That previous sentence also applies to the Steelers right now.

The Chiefs are the champs, and God bless. We’ll see where the fins are shortly.

The teams that concern me are Tennessee and Cleveland, but the chances of seeing them early are slim.
 
In all honesty we shouldn't be "afraid" of anyone

But in the AFC...

The Chiefs have Mahomes and he can beat us. We will see on Sunday. Personally I am looking forward to the game but I think we get spanked.

The Steelers, Ravens, Titans, Indy and the Browns all have running games that can beat us and good to great defenses to match! Tough match ups for us.
 
Yea, they're all better than us and we have to have our best game vs a near clunker to beat anyone of them...this year. Next year I hope I won't be able to say that. Dec football is way rough without a running game, real tough.
 
Chiefs are top dog ATM. That's our Everest...and the strategy will resemble an 800M run.

The question you gotta ask yourself is when do you want to commit to going for it on fourth down. For me it's first half no, second yes...
 
Chiefs first and the Bills second. We need beat NE at home and LV to get in.
 
