 Who should we root for tonight? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who should we root for tonight?

yolli71

yolli71

Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
341
Reaction score
220
Location
Washington, DC
I haven't examined this closely yet, but on the surface it seems like we should root for the Pats (as painful as that is). However, if the Pats lose tonight, lose to the Bills, and lose to us in the last game, then we'd beat them out for a potential playoff spot.

I'm not sure how Indy's schedule looks the last few weeks but they obviously hold the tie-breaker over us.
 
G

GCD960

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,691
Reaction score
180
Location
I'm over here now
Head to head probably won’t matter, it will be AFC record…

Betting man says hope colts lose

Grand slam hitters want the division and colts to win…

I say pats win and rest starters in second half of last game
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,595
Reaction score
4,008
Location
Virginia
When game time nears, rooting for the pats becomes an issue. Mac Jones...probably will have a sore sack later from the announcers hanging on it the whole game.
 
M

MiaFins31

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
1,012
Reaction score
1,793
Age
32
Location
South Carolina
All those who say they hate pulling for the Pats... I’m with you as are most other Fin fans but... We really need NE to win this game tonight.

Regardless of what others think our chances of winning the division are very very minuscule. Our hope for the playoffs rests on a wildcard slot and we lose on tiebreakers to the Colts so we need a NE win tonight and then a Buffalo win next week @ NE. If that happens and we win out we will almost assuredly make it.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,025
Reaction score
2,137
Age
58
Location
Charlottesville, VA
MiaFins31 said:
All those who say they hate pulling for the Pats... I’m with you as are most other Fin fans but... We really need NE to win this game tonight.

Regardless of what others think our chances of winning the division are very very minuscule. Our hope for the playoffs rests on a wildcard slot and we lose on tiebreakers to the Colts so we need a NE win tonight and then a Buffalo win next week @ NE. If that happens and we win out we will almost assuredly make it.
Click to expand...
Ok, that will make me root for the Pats. And Bills. But we still need to worry about the Jets.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
23,860
Reaction score
18,960
Location
Columbus, OH
Why would we root for New England? Root for Indianapolis, so they can win their division and we don’t have to worry about them for a wildcard since Miami doesn’t have the tiebreaker with them.

If New England loses this and to Buffalo and Miami, Miami is in good shape assuming they win out as they’ll have the tiebreaker over New England
 
M

MiaFins31

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
1,012
Reaction score
1,793
Age
32
Location
South Carolina
Dolph N.Fan said:
Why would we root for New England? Root for Indianapolis, so they can win their division and we don’t have to worry about them for a wildcard since Miami doesn’t have the tiebreaker with them.

If New England loses this and to Buffalo and Miami, Miami is in good shape assuming they win out as they’ll have the tiebreaker over New England
Click to expand...
Bc Indy has almost no shot of winning the South. They were swept by Tennessee.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
23,860
Reaction score
18,960
Location
Columbus, OH
MiaFins31 said:
Bc Indy has almost no shot of winning the South. They were swept by Tennessee.
Click to expand...
Ahh didn’t know Tennessee has Houston again. Well they did lose to them already but beating them would do it for Tennessee to win the division. Anyway I’m still rooting for Indianapolis lol
 
fugawzi

fugawzi

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 24, 2006
Messages
536
Reaction score
234
Do the Pats clinch the division with a straight up win tonight? If they don’t then I’m rooting for them to give the Colts another L, especially since Indy has the head to head tiebreaker over us. We need to keep winning of course and worry about the Pats when we play them week 18.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom