Who should we root for tonight?

I haven't examined this closely yet, but on the surface it seems like we should root for the Pats (as painful as that is). However, if the Pats lose tonight, lose to the Bills, and lose to us in the last game, then we'd beat them out for a potential playoff spot.
I'm not sure how Indy's schedule looks the last few weeks but they obviously hold the tie-breaker over us.
