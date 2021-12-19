Who should we root for tonight?

All those who say they hate pulling for the Pats... I’m with you as are most other Fin fans but... We really need NE to win this game tonight.



Regardless of what others think our chances of winning the division are very very minuscule. Our hope for the playoffs rests on a wildcard slot and we lose on tiebreakers to the Colts so we need a NE win tonight and then a Buffalo win next week @ NE. If that happens and we win out we will almost assuredly make it.