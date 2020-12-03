Who to root for Week 13

Bengals (2-8-1) @ Dolphins (7-4) Sunday, 1:00 PM

Of course the one with the biggest implication. We have to win against the Bengals to make all what I wrote in the next lines matter.

@ Sunday, 1:00 PM Bills (8-3) @ 49ers (5-6) Monday, 8:15 PM

Probably the one with the second highest priority. A 49ers win would drastically improve our chances of winning the division. Of course the Bills are favored in this one. Especially, because the 49ers aren't playing at home in Santa Clara, CA but will have to play their next two home games at Glendale, AZ. Nevertheless it is a long travel for the Bills to Arizona and the 49ers had an impressing win over the Rams last week, with some injured players returning to the game. Who knows? A surprise could be coming.

@ Monday, 8:15 PM Browns (8-3) @ Titans (8-3) Sunday, 1:00 PM

Since the Steelers are going to win the AFC North the Browns surely will be in the Wild Card race. I think their record doesn't show who they really are. They can be a good team and have some offensive weapons on their team (Chubb, Hunt, Landry), but I think they got quite lucky in some of their Games. The Titans, on the other hand, are probably going to win the AFC South and won't be a problem in the Wild Card race (Of Course if we win the division a Titans loss would also be helpful). But I guess the Titans will win this one.

I think the Raiders will win this one, as the Jets are really bad. But who thought that the Raiders will get a 40-burger from Atlanta. So who know what could happen on any given Sunday? Since the Raiders are in the Wild Card race this one has definitely implications on our Playoff chances. Although i can barley write down my thoughts. I can't say the unspeakable. So let's just say we hope that the Raiders don't win this one as I can't root for their opponent. But a win for the Jets could help us in two ways. On the on hand, it would help our Playoff chances, on the other hand they could be impressed by Adam Gase and keep him a little longer, as he beats a playoff contender. I think this would be good enough for a contract extension.

We definitely want the Cowboys to win this one as it is an NFC team against an AFC team in the playoff hunt. But my hopes aren't that high on this one. I guess the Ravens will win by a big margin.

Saints (9-2) @ Falcons (4-7) , Sunday, 1:00 PM

A Falcons win would help us in our draft as they could make the Texans pick a little higher. But I think the Saints will win this one.

As mentioned above a Lions win would help us in the Draft. I guess this game could go either way. The Lions have a new coach, so this could give them some new boost. Hard to predict.

Little hope in the Jaguars to overtake the Texans. Nevertheless it wouldn't hurt if the Jags would win this one, as the Vikings are in the NFC. But I think Kirk Cousins is too good to lose against the Jaguars.

With an Eagles win and a Texans loss, the Eagles would jump them in the Draft order. But I don't see it happening in this game. The Packers will win this one.

A Broncos win would help us in the Draft order. But yeah, one can dream. No chance Mahomes and the Chiefs lose this one.

Again a win by Washington would help us in the draft as they have the same record as the Texans. And more importantly somebody finally has to stop this winning streak and let our 72' Dolphins team finally pop their bottle of champagne, especially in this year where we lost Shula. This milestone cannot be broken this year. Unfortunately, I don't see it happening this weekend as the Football Team isn't strong enough to beat the Steelers.

Colts (7-4) @ Texans (4-7) , Sunday, 1:00 PM

I'm really not sure about this one. Of course, a Texans win would help us short-term in the Playoff hunt. But a Texans win could help us tremendously in the upcoming Draft. And don't forget in Week 15 we have the same matchup again. I would love to know your opinion about this game. The Colts are of course favored in this one, but with Deshaun Watson and Philip Rivers you just never know. If Rivers has a bad day and Watson has one of his goods, who knows what could happen. For the long-term I tend do root for the Colts in this one, especially because they have to play the Raiders next week. But yeah, let me know what you think about it.

A chargers win could help us in two ways. It keeps the Patriots away from the playoff hunt and the chargers would have the same record as the Texans in case they win. Therefor i think we should definitely root for the Chargers in this (although I already see all the new threads popping up about who we should have drafted Herbert ). One could also make an argument for a Patriots win in this one, as it would be good for our strength of schedule as we play them twice per year compared to the Chargers who we only played once (correct me if I'm wrong, I'm not quite into the tiebreaker stuff). But all in all a Chargers win is more helpful to us than a Patriot's one in my opinion. And actually I think it could be possible, that the Chargers could win this game. We'll see about that one.

Rams (7-4) @ Cardinals (6-5), Sunday, 4:05 PM

Choose who ever you want to root for, as it will not change anything in case of strength of schedule for us, nor would any loss help us in the draft. One could argue that the Cardinals deserve a win after being that generous and let their divisional rival play in their stadium (I couldn't stand the thought of the Jets playing at Hard Rock). But yeah, no implication at all for us.

So Week 12 is completed. Let's look ahead to Week 13. Who should we root for in the upcoming games this weekend? The choices reflect my personal opinion and of course I'm glad getting your opinions as well. The games are in no particular order.Playoff implicationsDraft implicationsBoth categoriesNo implication at allAs you can see almost every game this week has somehow an implication for us. And of course not all of them will play out in our favor. So let me know about your opinions about who should win next week and why. We'll see what happens on Sunday.And of course nothing of all that matters if we somehow lose to the Bengals.So let's keep this fantastic rebuild on track to the playoffs in only it's second year.FINS UP!!!!!!