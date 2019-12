Keep in mind that most QB's that go #1 usually go to a real bad team/situation. Back in the day those QB's would sit for a year or 2 and even more but now they make them play right away. The QB position is very important but they need help regardless of how good they are.



We don't have to look far. When we drafted Dan Marino he came to a team that has been to the super bowl the year before. Lots of things were in place for him to do well. That's not always the case, specially when you go to the team with the worst record in the NFL the prior year.