Who will be a bust

Who do you feel may be a bust that will get selected in the first round and the reason or reasons why? I don't want to include QBs. I have a few. The guy that I'm really leery about especially because he is such a strong possibility for Miami's first pick is Ja'Marr Chase. The way he wins at the college level is with his strength at the top of his routes. He's sturdily built but he's not what I would call big so I wonder if he can still "win" his matchup when he is facing NFL caliber CBs. He's not an exceptional route runner and opting out after only one season of high level production on maybe the most prolific offenses in college football history has me concerned.

Azeez Ojulari is another guy who I think may not live up to expectations. He is really short and light for an edge guy. He would really have to be in the right system for him to succeed. I don't see him as a fit for Miami anyway. Most of the edge guys in this draft have warts, and I'm really not enamored with any of them except for maybe Collins.

Lastly, Rashawn Slater is being projected as a tackle, but does he have the length to be great at tackle? I think he may be best suited to play inside, especially center.