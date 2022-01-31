Who will be our next new coach in '25 when this guy is fired?

ChitownPhins28
From where things stand now, I have ZERO confidence in this next hire.
Daboll was the right guy for this team. He had bona fides, experience, can probably assemble a Real coaching staff, etc.
There isn't a quality option available who will actually take this job.
