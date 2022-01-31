 Who will be our next new coach in '25 when this guy is fired? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who will be our next new coach in '25 when this guy is fired?

From where things stand now, I have ZERO confidence in this next hire.
Daboll was the right guy for this team. He had bona fides, experience, can probably assemble a Real coaching staff, etc.
There isn't a quality option available who will actually take this job.
 
It feels like this franchise is in its darkest hour.
There is NOT a legit coach available right now.
McDaniel is NOT Impressive. The dude's pubes grew in 3 days ago. The players will give him a wedgie and tell him to GTFO their faces.

The only candidate worth a **** is going to NY.
 
Another team could potentially 'luck' into a good hire. Dolphins more likely to get the wrong guy with every advantage in their favor, and, right now, they have no advantages.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
It feels like this franchise is in its darkest hour.
There is NOT a legit coach available right now.
McDaniel is NOT Impressive. The dude's pubes grew in 3 days ago. The players will give him a wedgie and tell him to GTFO their faces.

The only candidate worth a **** is going to NY.
I really don't get this mind set by some Dolphins fans. Who really cares what he likes look as long as he gets the job done? I don't know how good of a HC he could be, but if his players don't show him respect just because he might not fit their ideal look for a football coach, then they need to **** off tbh.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
It feels like this franchise is in its darkest hour.
There is NOT a legit coach available right now.
McDaniel is NOT Impressive. The dude's pubes grew in 3 days ago. The players will give him a wedgie and tell him to GTFO their faces.

The only candidate worth a **** is going to NY.
Did you have any
sausage tastyfood GIF by Gifs Lab
with your pubes?
 
