Who Will Be The Surprise of Phins Camp?

Camp starts 2 weeks from Saturday and finally some fresh news. I see a number of options for the surprise of camp under our new coaching staff and players who have not performed.
I will narrow my choices to two;

Phillips- Has top talent and went through the adjustment to the Dolphins scheme, I know him from UM and he is a workaholic who absolutely loves being in Miami. I expect very big things from him in his second year. If healthy he will be a star.

Noah- I knew nothing of him when he was drafted but watched tape with a former college DB and he just jumped off the screen. Madison likes him a lot and said he would love to work with him.
He got his wish and with Surtain I believe will make a huge difference.
 
I think the UDFA running back White. He's pretty deep on the depth chart, but I like his upside.
 
Doaks! /s

I'd really like Noah to show up. Physical talent but zero mental skills at identifying when to turn and where the ball might be.
 
