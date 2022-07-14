Who Will Be The Surprise of Phins Camp?

Camp starts 2 weeks from Saturday and finally some fresh news. I see a number of options for the surprise of camp under our new coaching staff and players who have not performed.

I will narrow my choices to two;



Phillips- Has top talent and went through the adjustment to the Dolphins scheme, I know him from UM and he is a workaholic who absolutely loves being in Miami. I expect very big things from him in his second year. If healthy he will be a star.



Noah- I knew nothing of him when he was drafted but watched tape with a former college DB and he just jumped off the screen. Madison likes him a lot and said he would love to work with him.

He got his wish and with Surtain I believe will make a huge difference.