The Miami defense is playing very well, but the run defense is lacking that stout DT in the middle to help control the run game. Miami could also use a better middle linebacker. Parsons anyone?



Anyway, who would be your DT of choice for the Dolphins? After watching Aaron Donald destroy Miami's offensive line, Jaylon Twyman of Pittsburgh bears some attention. He closes on the quarterback like a linebacker, but isn't necessarily stout against the run. Old-school comparison might be John Randle of the Minnesota Vikings. He is drawing some comps to Donald, but that's probably unfair. Listed as 6-2, 290 but looks more like 275.



Marvin Wilson of Florida State is having a bit of a down year, but I think he's probably more in-line with what Miami needs. He can penetrate versus the pass, but not to the level of Twyman. He's good in run support. Tyler Shelvin of LSU is a beast in run support, but probably off the field in obvious passing downs. Christian Barmore of Alabama is a rising talent. I haven't seen enough of him yet, so would love a scouting report.