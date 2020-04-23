Whoever we get. Please just support the guy

lbmclean_nocal
I am thinking like Gesicki or DVP or kids who need a real fans support. I have been disappointed but never mad. Don’t want Hebert but if we take him I will have his back. He didn’t sucker punch a coed probably loves his momma. Let’s drop the armchair GM **** and just be fans. I think Flores is the savior here. He has his player personnel chops so I am excited no matter what goes down tomorrow. I love the passion at FH.