Whoever we get. Please just support the guy

Dolph N.Fan said: Yeah it ain’t happening. Tua May have the fans more divided than Tannehill and I didn’t think that would ever be possible. Click to expand...

Nice sentiment. But if we pass on the best QB in the draft (and a chance for genuine hope) so we can take LT or something horrific like that instead? I won't even pretend to accept itThough it will be the front offices heads I will want on pikes, not the players.Divided on Tua? I can't remember the last time I saw so much of the Dolphins fanbase united around any issueWe used to have a grass superthread where people bickered for months over the style of grass the team uses at the stadium. But Tua? Tua inspires shocking amounts of agreement