Whoever we get. Please just support the guy

L

lbmclean_nocal

Second String
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
1,008
Reaction score
1,111
I am thinking like Gesicki or DVP or kids who need a real fans support. I have been disappointed but never mad. Don’t want Hebert but if we take him I will have his back. He didn’t sucker punch a coed probably loves his momma. Let’s drop the armchair GM **** and just be fans. I think Flores is the savior here. He has his player personnel chops so I am excited no matter what goes down tomorrow. I love the passion at FH.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
5,632
Reaction score
617
Location
Narnia
lbmclean_nocal said:
I am thinking like Gesicki or DVP or kids who need a real fans support. I have been disappointed but never mad. Don’t want Hebert but if we take him I will have his back. He didn’t sucker punch a coed probably loves his momma. Let’s drop the armchair GM **** and just be fans. I think Flores is the savior here. He has his player personnel chops so I am excited no matter what goes down tomorrow. I love the passion at FH.
Click to expand...
Well said.
 
Last edited:
ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,805
Reaction score
839
Location
Atlanta
lbmclean_nocal said:
I am thinking like Gesicki or DVP or kids who need a real fans support. I have been disappointed but never mad. Don’t want Hebert but if we take him I will have his back. He didn’t sucker punch a coed probably loves his momma. Let’s drop the armchair GM **** and just be fans. I think Flores is the savior here. He has his player personnel chops so I am excited no matter what goes down tomorrow. I love the passion at FH.
Click to expand...
Love the sentiment, but that's likely falling on deaf ears for the majority here. It won't be much of a stretch for things to be the exact opposite. That's just how FH is. Try not to resent it too much. Too many here don't really know how great, enduring franchises are built. I will say, I hope I'm totally wrong :cheers:
 
Last edited:
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,487
Reaction score
10,624
Location
UK
Nice sentiment. But if we pass on the best QB in the draft (and a chance for genuine hope) so we can take LT or something horrific like that instead? I won't even pretend to accept it

Though it will be the front offices heads I will want on pikes, not the players.

Dolph N.Fan said:
Yeah it ain’t happening. Tua May have the fans more divided than Tannehill and I didn’t think that would ever be possible.
Click to expand...
Divided on Tua? I can't remember the last time I saw so much of the Dolphins fanbase united around any issue

We used to have a grass superthread where people bickered for months over the style of grass the team uses at the stadium. But Tua? Tua inspires shocking amounts of agreement
 
M

Mnchstrcityblues79

Rookie
Joined
Oct 14, 2019
Messages
39
Reaction score
45
Age
40
Location
North Carolina
uk_dolfan said:
Nice sentiment. But if we pass on the best QB in the draft (and a chance for genuine hope) so we can take LT or something horrific like that instead? I won't even pretend to accept it

Though it will be the front offices heads I will want on pikes, not the players.
Click to expand...
So you are in agreement with the OP, then? That's a lot of words just to say "well said."
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,487
Reaction score
10,624
Location
UK
Mnchstrcityblues79 said:
So you are in agreement with the OP, then? That's a lot of words just to say "well said."
Click to expand...
No not really. Thus why I said I will never accept it. Which is only a few words

I won't blame the player, but it will still be a huge mistake if we take anyone not named Tua
 
M

Mnchstrcityblues79

Rookie
Joined
Oct 14, 2019
Messages
39
Reaction score
45
Age
40
Location
North Carolina
uk_dolfan said:
No not really. Thus why I said I will never accept it. Which is only a few words

I won't blame the player, but it will still be a huge mistake if we take anyone not named Tua
Click to expand...
So then you won't support anyone drafted that isn't named Tua? Will you actively root against him or just close your eyes?
 
dnespins

dnespins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,363
Reaction score
1,602
uk_dolfan said:
Divided on Tua?
Click to expand...
i think what he meant is tua would have even more support than tannehill. so, if we don't draft tua, even more people are going to dislike whoever we do draft.

it's like tannehill but opposite, and even a little worse if that makes any sense lol.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,094
Reaction score
2,499
Nobody wants Tua less than I do, but if we draft him, I will root for him.

Hell... I might even buy a jersey.

I still think it is a VERY bad idea.
 
CoronaDoug

CoronaDoug

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 18, 2005
Messages
856
Reaction score
449
Location
D F W
Feverdream said:
Nobody wants Tua less than I do, but if we draft him, I will root for him.

Hell... I might even buy a jersey.

I still think it is a VERY bad idea.
Click to expand...
I think I want him less than you because I wont even buy a jersey. :lol:

I will still pull for him until I can say "I told you so". :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom