When you have a young line it is critical to get guys snaps at one position so they can adjust to the NFL game. Outside of Jackson, the rest of our line has been asked to move all over the place. Eichenberg (74) played LT extensively in college and he has already taken snaps at LT, LG and RT in 3 NFL games. On the other hand Davis (77) is a career JAG who belongs on the bench. The only reason I can possibly imagine he is on the field is because he is the only guy on the roster with multiple seasons of experience.