Who’s rising, who’s falling one week into Miami Dolphins training camp — Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins training camp has been good for Noah Igbinoghene, Preston Williams and Solomon Kindley. Not so much for Nik Needham, Chester Rogers and Julien Davenport. Brian Flores has decisions to make.
Rising: Noah Igbinoghene
The third of the Dolphins’ three first-round picks hasn’t just been their most impressive rookie so far. He’s been their most impressive defensive player overall.
The athletic, feisty cornerback out of Auburn has matched up with the Dolphins’ top receivers — and more than held his own. He had an interception and multiple pass breakups Friday, and is absolutely in the mix to start on the boundary if Xavien Howard isn’t ready for Week, 1.