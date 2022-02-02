 Who's winning the Super Bowl? Vote NOW! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who's winning the Super Bowl? Vote NOW!

Who is going to win the Super Bowl?

superphin

Just trying to change things up a little from all the racism/Flores talk. Super Bowl is in less than 2 weeks so start making your predictions now. Who you got?

I'm going Rams over Bengals 27-20. Rams DL is going to be too much for the weak OL of the Bengals. The game is still won in the trenches.
 
fishfanmiami

We have a pool going on if you guys want in

Finheaven Super Bowl Board Fund Raiser

Hey guys and gals, We are gauging interest in potentially doing the first-ever Finheaven Super Bowl Board fundraiser event and want to gauge member interest. Here is how we think it might work if we decide to press on: $10 per square 100 total squares are available. You can buy as many...
