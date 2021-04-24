Who's your bet at 6th

That would be my guess too. So much depends on which QB is left after SF picks at 3.No trade, considering players picked before 6th.
Mine is Waddle
very possibleMy gut says they screwed up trading down and lost Pitts...and even Chase.
I feel in that scenario it’s Waddle!
Waddle is similar to a Tyreek Hill...he averaged nearly 10 yards more per catch than Smith last year.very possible
I'd be happy with any of the top 4 weapons on offense but yes, Waddle is a real playmaker as long as he's 100% back to the way he was before the injury.Waddle is similar to a Tyreek Hill...he averaged nearly 10 yards more per catch than Smith last year.
Pitts you can’t pass on...but if he’s gone Waddle is the explosive player to pair with the speedy Will Fuller to open up defenses.
I voted Sewell. I want Pitts, and then Waddle, but I’m not Flores. I think if the Bengals take Chase, and Sewell is there at six, knowing the depth at receiver in this draft, I think we (and I mean Flores) take him. It’s the least sexy, but I think it’s a great pick under my breath.