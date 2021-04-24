 Who's your bet at 6th | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who's your bet at 6th

if you bet, who's your pick?

  • Pitts

    Votes: 6 26.1%

  • Chase

    Votes: 3 13.0%

  • Smith

    Votes: 6 26.1%

  • Waddle

    Votes: 3 13.0%

  • Sewell

    Votes: 3 13.0%

  • Parson

    Votes: 2 8.7%
  • Total voters
    23
No trade, considering players picked before 6th.
Mine is Waddle
 
when you look at the answers it tells you how unpredictable this draft is at the top. If all of those guys are on the board then I'd say Pitts but how in the world can anybody be sure of who's going to take who this year?
 
I voted Sewell. I want Pitts, and then Waddle, but I’m not Flores. I think if the Bengals take Chase, and Sewell is there at six, knowing the depth at receiver in this draft, I think we (and I mean Flores) take him. It’s the least sexy, but I think it’s a great pick under my breath.
 
Waddle is similar to a Tyreek Hill...he averaged nearly 10 yards more per catch than Smith last year.

Pitts you can’t pass on...but if he’s gone Waddle is the explosive player to pair with the speedy Will Fuller to open up defenses.
I'd be happy with any of the top 4 weapons on offense but yes, Waddle is a real playmaker as long as he's 100% back to the way he was before the injury.
 
I voted Sewell. I want Pitts, and then Waddle, but I’m not Flores. I think if the Bengals take Chase, and Sewell is there at six, knowing the depth at receiver in this draft, I think we (and I mean Flores) take him. It’s the least sexy, but I think it’s a great pick under my breath.
I feel the same way and I don't understand that second trade to move up to 6 and giving up a first round pick next year unless they have information that Pitts will be there at 6.
 
I echo the sentiments above. I don't think Pitts or Chase will be there at 6.

Putting my $$ on Smith
 
