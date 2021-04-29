Whose to blame?

To me its the Tannenbaum/Gase era in Miami that caused Ross to right the sinking ship.



Tannenbaum was way too ****y and a know it all. Too often making bad F/A signing and spending way too much money for quick fixes.



Gase was in way over his head as a Head Coach. Its that simple. He was too arrogant for his own good and a crazy narcissist. He couldn't help himself in alienating players. Biggest jerk to ever walk the Miami sidelines.



The wheels were falling off prior to the Gase/Tannenbaum years, but they just happened to put the nail in the coffin.



Thank God, Ross finally came to his senses.