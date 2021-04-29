 Whose to blame? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whose to blame?

Who did more harm to the franchise?

  • Wannstedt

  • Ireland

  • Gase

  • Tannenbaum

Vaark

Namor

When Shula got total control,things started going south....
 
Namor

DrinkABrew22 said:
Saban recently did an interview and said that he had Brees signed and the Miami doctors overturned him and he would have stuck with Miami.
Some of these dipsticks will never accept the truth...
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Well, it's shared blame IMO.

Miami clearly lacked a plan for replacing Marino, which set the franchise back for years. The number of picks, the failed trades for quarterbacks was a constant exercise in ineptitude.

I know GB fans weren't particularly happy when they picked Love last year, but that's what good organizations do when their quarterbacks are aging.

Oversimplification, but teams don't win without good quarterback play.
 
eMCee85

Logically it is between Winstead and Ireland but because I hate gase so much, it's gase. **** gase that piece of ****, pompous **** bag, douche dumpster, **** **** *** mother ****er right in his ****ing ***!!!
 
dolfan91

To me its the Tannenbaum/Gase era in Miami that caused Ross to right the sinking ship.

Tannenbaum was way too ****y and a know it all. Too often making bad F/A signing and spending way too much money for quick fixes.

Gase was in way over his head as a Head Coach. Its that simple. He was too arrogant for his own good and a crazy narcissist. He couldn't help himself in alienating players. Biggest jerk to ever walk the Miami sidelines.

The wheels were falling off prior to the Gase/Tannenbaum years, but they just happened to put the nail in the coffin.

Thank God, Ross finally came to his senses.
 
andyahs

eMCee85 said:
Logically it is between Winstead and Ireland but because I hate gase so much, it's gase. **** gase that piece of ****, pompous **** bag, douche dumpster, **** **** *** mother ****er right in his ****ing ***!!!
So.......no thoughts on Gase?
 
