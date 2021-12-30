 Why ain't nobody talking bout Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why ain't nobody talking bout Miami

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
651
Reaction score
1,185
Age
45
Location
Hawaii
All people think is we beat bad teams. But think about it, this is the NFL and not college. Any given sunday a lowly team like houston can knock off (or even embarrass) a team like the Chargers. No one in the world considers that!!!

Bottom line is 7 straight wins arent easy to come by especially after the losing streak. No credit whatsoever!! But the moment we lose, lets see the talk come into play.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,251
Reaction score
6,084
In defense of our winning Streak, there are only about 3 "good" teams where you can hang your hat on beating them...

I'm in a group text with my fraternity brothers (Dallas, Pittsburgh, and one Vikings who's my arch enemy since the day we beat the Vikings when Favre was the QB) and every week I roll into the text with, "How 'bout those Dolphins?"

martin-lawrence.gif
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,259
Reaction score
4,655
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
Like silent assassins we don't blow up the media.

Tennessee will not be taking us lightly nor will any other NFL team with high paid football minds.

I can see it now, Vrabel to players, "Take the day off from film study and in his mind think, 'we will not discuss how this team is destroying offenses." While you are at it don't worry about game plans this week, not like they have any dynamic players on either side of the ball."
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,871
Reaction score
4,499
Location
Virginia
Yoodakine56 said:
Bottom line is 7 straight wins arent easy to come by especially after the losing streak. No credit whatsoever!! But the moment we lose, lets see the talk come into play.
Click to expand...

Yup, you would think that no one has ever done what we have just accomplished at 7-7 (already, without the next 2 wins) would help 'em figure that out, but nope - "Bah! easy teams, no big deal!"
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
1,090
Reaction score
378
Location
Da Ville
Because the dolphins are boring AF offensively. The public only cares about points. As I was watching the game this week I couldn't help but remember the thread titled something like "the dolphins are exciting AF" and thinking to myself what an I missing?

Since they don't make highlight plays on offense and they don't have fantasy all stars no one will care unless they start winning playoff games. Most football fans don't see anything about the dolphins. If they start winning playoff games everyone will see it and have their "ah ha" moment.

I don't think the best player on offense (Waddle) has a td over 10 yards.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,103
Reaction score
10,480
Yoodakine56 said:
All people think is we beat bad teams. But think about it, this is the NFL and not college. Any given sunday a lowly team like houston can knock off (or even embarrass) a team like the Chargers. No one in the world considers that!!!

Bottom line is 7 straight wins arent easy to come by especially after the losing streak. No credit whatsoever!! But the moment we lose, lets see the talk come into play.
Click to expand...

Looked it up the other day. Of all teams with 8 wins or more, only 3 won 7 in a row. Hard to do even for good teams.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,827
Reaction score
17,086
Location
New Jersey
Every team with a winning record has beaten bad teams too. It goes with winning, just take care of business. Beating Houston, Both New York teams and a depleted NO Saints team, is just business. But so was losing too Jacksonville and Atlanta but the media sees that as who Miami is, a bad team. They seem to overlook Miami's 7 game winning streak. Which after losing 7 straight was a first of its kind.. What a shame.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom