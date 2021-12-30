Why ain't nobody talking bout Miami

dolfan91
Brandon Marshall on Miami's disrespect.
Bottom line is 7 straight wins arent easy to come by especially after the losing streak. No credit whatsoever!! But the moment we lose, lets see the talk come into play.
Not really, need to win the first playoff game then maybemake the playoffs then everyone will be talking about the Dolphins.
All people think is we beat bad teams. But think about it, this is the NFL and not college. Any given sunday a lowly team like houston can knock off (or even embarrass) a team like the Chargers. No one in the world considers that!!!
