Why ain't nobody talking bout Miami

Because the dolphins are boring AF offensively. The public only cares about points. As I was watching the game this week I couldn't help but remember the thread titled something like "the dolphins are exciting AF" and thinking to myself what an I missing?



Since they don't make highlight plays on offense and they don't have fantasy all stars no one will care unless they start winning playoff games. Most football fans don't see anything about the dolphins. If they start winning playoff games everyone will see it and have their "ah ha" moment.



I don't think the best player on offense (Waddle) has a td over 10 yards.