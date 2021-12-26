 Why are we rooting for a wildcard? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why are we rooting for a wildcard?

I’ve seen everyone talking about all these different improbable scenarios...

The most likely scenario is that we still take the division. It’s simple.

If the Pats beat the Bills today...

Bills just have to lose 1 more of their next 2 games and the Patriots must lose to the Jags...

I mean I know it’s still a long shot, but it only comes down to a few games instead of loads more? And we get to control our own destiny?

Am I missing something? Is this not the easiest way in?
 
I think we are pretty much in if Bills beat Pats and we Win out. So to me, that's easiest? Unless I am missing something there.
 
That’s definitely not the most likely path.

The patriots losing to the jags and the bills losing to the falcons or jets. Not happening.
 
Root for the Bills and hope for a few other pretty easy outcomes like Bengals beating Josh Johnson and the Chiefs beating the Steelers. Assuming the Bills win, the hardest part is us winning our last 3.
 
