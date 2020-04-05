Why can't we gain paid access to the entire NFL game library?

This has been vexing me. I mentioned it also in the free game pass thread. I wanted to give it's own thread so I can see if any of the smart people on here might have an answer.



The NFL just celebrated 100 years. I don't know when they started shooting the games, but you have to imagine most if not all of the last 60 years of games have been recorded. NFL Game Pass is the only manner for us to be able to on demand (besides random games of random quality on say Youtube) watch them. However, you can only go back 10 years on NFL Game Pass. What about the other 50 years? Why doesn't the NFL make the other five decades available to us? I can't speak for anyone else but I would happily shell out $ to be able to watch Marino games in order and relive that era as well as the 70s. Sure, maybe some games got eaten by locusts or something, but we all know most of them are just sitting inside a can somewhere in some NFL vault or something.



Do any of you know why we can't watch these games or if there is a way I don't know about? Especially in this silly quarantine times, it's silly to not have every entertainment opportunity.