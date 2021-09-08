Why Did Waddle Pick Mac Jones Over Tua When Asked? Exactly as I Said

As I have said on numerous occasions, why would Jaylen Waddle say he preferred Mac Jones to Tua as a QB?"Waddle, on Wednesday, was asked about a comment he made in the spring.Asked by NFL Network — long before the NFL Draft — which quarterback he prefers between Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, Waddle said: “I like Mac Jones. Just my preference. Both of them are great QBs but I love Mac.”Waddle played with both quarterbacks at Alabama; Jones was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots and will be New England’s starter.Asked Wednesday why he made that comment, Waddle said: “One is one you played with [most recently], going into the [draft] process.”More great info. in this article as well:"Left tackle Austin Jackson remains on the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins say there’s a chance he could play on Sunday (which would require two negative tests 24 hours apart), but they’re preparing as if he won’t be available.Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (who had been dealing with a lower-body issue) and Greg Little (non-COVID illness) returned to practice and are options to replace Jackson if needed.Eichenberg, a left tackle at Notre Dame, said he has taken only a “couple” of snaps at left tackle since the team started practicing in late July. Besides left guard and right tackle, he said he also has taken snaps at center.“I joked with Jesse Davis; I’m going down his path,” Eichenberg said. “He’s played every position.” Eichenberg said he’s not sure if he will be needed to play on Sunday."