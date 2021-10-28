 Why did we think Van Noy sucked last year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why did we think Van Noy sucked last year?

Did he?

Was there scheme-related stuff that neutralized his strengths? Of Anyone, shouldn't Flo have known how to use his strengths and mitigate his weaknesses?
Is Van Noy even 'all that' with NE this year?

Im for keeping criticism fair for, if anything, keeping a better accounting of who is actually failing vs 'lumped in with truly discernable failure'.
Announcers are piling on Dolphins' Everything but just cuz they say it doesnt mean it's true.
Do we want a veteran taking snaps from Jaelen Philips who seems to be improving? So if Van Noy wasnt getting pass rush snaps then did we want him dropping into coverage? Didn't we feel that he couldn't even cover a telephone pole last year?

If an announcer is going to throw out the name 'Van Noy' and say his absence hurts Miami, shouldn't be accurate intstead of just regurgitating a meme?
Or is that announcer right?
 
I think he expected Van Ginkle to excel in his expanded roll and maybe others to play big, strike 3 on Flo...he was wrong
 
He got going good from mid-season on. Think he benefitted from all the attention Ogbah started to get and that we blitzed a ton. Certain areas he was a bit of a liability, but he didn't suck at all. Agree that I think Flo expected AVG to step up.
 
He's got a PFF grade of 52 with the Patriots this year. So he sucks this year too. One of the few good calls to get rid of him, although still a terrible signing to begin with.
 
I thought he was good for us. He always made plays. Sacks and ints. But he was oft injured.
 
Well we let him and McKinney go and our defense sucks. So I don’t know what is going on
 
It's Shameful that an NFL color man anf former player can so ignorantly recycle a thoughtless meme.
 
Leadership and communication don’t necessarily fill the personal stat sheet.
 
He was just below average compared to his contract. But he did a lot of things that freed up AVG to do his thing last year.
 
