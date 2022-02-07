 Why do people call him an offensive Genius? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why do people call him an offensive Genius?

Dmarino110

Dmarino110

Apr 21, 2005
2,196
44
I wont be down on the hire. We needed a HC and we are lucky people forgive A LOT OF STUFF for money (Flores aside) and someone took the job. I understand people want to believe we will get it right this time.

That said Who declared this man an offensive genius and why? He has been an OC for 1 year. How is that enough time to say hes the next bill walsh?
 
gfish24

gfish24

Feb 24, 2008
2,028
1,369
Norfolk, Ontario, Canada
Use google, read a bit about his history, like everyone else has to do
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

Nov 1, 2004
10,884
7,150
Miami
I don't know, people who worked with I'm intimately for several years? Is that not good enough? It's like anyone who gets hired for a new job -- they check your references.
The Bill Walshes and Don Shulas has to get their start at some point -- why not give him a shot now to see what he's got.
I'm just as cautiously optimistic as the next fan but I'll give him my support and hope he succeeds.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

Miami Dolphins and Queens Park Rangers
Mar 24, 2006
1,129
1,418
Perfectville
Maybe do your own research. Lots of ringing endorsements from people in and around McDaniel, including players and coaches.

Pretty pointless thread, this. You could have asked your flippant question in one of the other McDaniel threads and you could have answered it by researching.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Jan 22, 2008
13,790
23,463
Montreal
Pretty much everyone that has ever worked with him...
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
25,253
20,954
Columbus, OH
I don’t think anyone is saying he’s a genius, but more so saying he’s innovative and seems to create good matchups for the offense. No one is saying he’s a QB whisperer or that he’s going to get Miami a top 5 offense within the year.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Jul 10, 2005
15,514
22,000
Bahamas
They want you to do the research for them.

As soon as he was mentioned as a candidate I researched him. Lots to like.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
17,635
15,046
I like the success rate of that Mike Shanahan coaching tree. Kyle Shanahan, McVay, Lafleur and hopefully McDaniel.

Everything seems to talk highly about his creativity.
 
Bridgeburner

Oct 9, 2011
785
742
Peyton manning said Adam Gase was an offensive genius..

..turns out he was right.. Gase was the most offensive genius I've seen
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Jan 17, 2008
12,310
14,415
West Palm Beach
I prefer to call him a wizard. It aligns with everyone saying he looks like a D&D player……..
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

Nov 1, 2004
10,884
7,150
Miami
I don't see the point you're trying to make. One instance of one guy having high hopes for another guy and it didn't pan out. I don't see what that has to do with McDaniel.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Oct 11, 2006
368
296
I'm fairly certain Peyton called him an offensive genius because he shut his yapper and let Peyton be Peyton. We failed to ask Peyton to elaborate on "offensive genius", and the rest is crazy eyed history!
 
