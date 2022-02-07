Why do people call him an offensive Genius?

Dmarino110
I wont be down on the hire. We needed a HC and we are lucky people forgive A LOT OF STUFF for money (Flores aside) and someone took the job. I understand people want to believe we will get it right this time.
That said Who declared this man an offensive genius and why? He has been an OC for 1 year. How is that enough time to say hes the next bill walsh?
