 Why Do Some Phans Defend Tua & Not Other Drafted Players? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Do Some Phans Defend Tua & Not Other Drafted Players?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,451
Reaction score
415
I do understand that we all really want him to succeed and go overboard some in the continued hope that he will. That's being a Phan.

However, throwing other drafted players under a bus before 3 years, in my view, in not being a Phan. If you want to judge picks early, Tua should be included. If no, other players should be treated the same. This is a team.

Thoughts?
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
6,766
Reaction score
8,110
Location
Virginia
With myself and probably many of us, we've seen the ability and football accumen watching him so far and believe he is and will be very good or excellent. He has been majorly handicapped until now yet still was able to hang in there and show he is a good player.

He's already shown on the field he belongs, and I believe he's gonna blow up this year.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom