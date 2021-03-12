Why do teams need a K and a P?

Because each is a different skill position itself. It's rare to have a player who excels at an NFL level at both. It's almost like saying why have a reserve wr and reserve db, wouldn't it be better to have one player that backs up both jobs? Or better yet why not just have your regular or backup center also long snap? I'm not bashing you or your question, I'm just saying sure it makes sense if you could find a player who is an ace at both jobs, but those types of players are rare. You figure if there are over 200 college football kickers and each year the NFL adds 3 or 4 rookie kickers only 1.5 or 2.5 % of college kickers make it to the NFL. The odds that one player is in the top 2% at two different positions is highly unlikely. Sure you could elect to go with an NFL level punter but have him be well below average field goal kicker, but your team would suffer in the long run. There have been a few kickers who have done both jobs in the NFL , but the last ones I can remember were back in the 1980s and neither really exceled at both jobs.