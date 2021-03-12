 Why do teams need a K and a P? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why do teams need a K and a P?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,974
Reaction score
939
I would have thought a team would save a roster spot by having a kicker do the punting.
I have never seen it happen unless a player gets hurt during a game.
Why don't we see this ?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,410
Reaction score
9,644
Location
Bahamas
Different skill set. Both can be critical in close games.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,312
Reaction score
4,015
If your punter is your kicker also.....and while punting,he gets blasted and hurt....now,you have no punter or kicker.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
6,091
Reaction score
8,607
Very few can do both things well, much less at an above average level.

...and roster spots are not nearly as valuable as some think. There are always a few guys on the end of the bench who barely play at all, and others who ONLY play on special teams... that spot isn't worth killing your punting game.

Last thought... you have one guy who does both, and he gets hurt in the first quarter.

Now what?
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,312
Reaction score
4,015
I remember when Danny White,on the Cowboys was the 2nd string QB and punter....as soon as he became the starting QB...No more punting for Danny boy...
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,410
Reaction score
9,644
Location
Bahamas
Namor said:
I remember when Danny White,on the Cowboys was the 2nd string QB and punter....as soon as he became the starting QB...No more punting for Danny boy...
Click to expand...
Geez I'm old. Me too.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,019
Reaction score
4,344
Because each is a different skill position itself. It's rare to have a player who excels at an NFL level at both. It's almost like saying why have a reserve wr and reserve db, wouldn't it be better to have one player that backs up both jobs? Or better yet why not just have your regular or backup center also long snap? I'm not bashing you or your question, I'm just saying sure it makes sense if you could find a player who is an ace at both jobs, but those types of players are rare. You figure if there are over 200 college football kickers and each year the NFL adds 3 or 4 rookie kickers only 1.5 or 2.5 % of college kickers make it to the NFL. The odds that one player is in the top 2% at two different positions is highly unlikely. Sure you could elect to go with an NFL level punter but have him be well below average field goal kicker, but your team would suffer in the long run. There have been a few kickers who have done both jobs in the NFL , but the last ones I can remember were back in the 1980s and neither really exceled at both jobs.
 
S

steviey01

Rookie
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
6
Reaction score
6
Age
61
Location
edmonton
Next thing you know someone will ask if one person can do the kicking, punting and long-snapping!

Just being sarcastic...
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,097
Reaction score
5,122
I can only relate to my Rugby experience. Personally I was great a kicking the ball out of hand, I had a cannon on my leg and could find touch deep in the opposition territory from our 22 with ease. But in one game, our regular place kicker had some injury problem and they asked me to kick penalties and conversions. I literally missed every single time even lay ups, it got to the point where I was begging the coach to try anyone else but me. The last penalty we got in the game, which was in a good range for a shot at 3 points, I threw the tee away and just performed a drop goal, it was the first and only one I actually converted :)

I would imagine even with the lighter and smaller footballs, it's the same issue for a lot of these kickers/punters, that switching between the two techniques is far from straightforward.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,323
Reaction score
1,796
Location
Ottawa, Canada
allsilverdreams said:
I would have thought a team would save a roster spot by having a kicker do the punting.
I have never seen it happen unless a player gets hurt during a game.
Why don't we see this ?
Click to expand...
At a certain level, each can probably do the other's job in a pinch but you have to appreciate, the NFL is the best of the best so you don't want someone that's just competent and it's hard to be great at both. Both kick a ball but it's still a different skill set. Look at long snappers. I mean, that's its own roster spot. Could your starting Center do it? Yeah, probably in a pinch but the specialist is just much better at it.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,323
Reaction score
1,796
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Namor said:
I remember when Danny White,on the Cowboys was the 2nd string QB and punter....as soon as he became the starting QB...No more punting for Danny boy...
Click to expand...
I do recall him being used even when he was the starter in potential fourth down gamble situations. Randall Cunningham punted as well. I actually recall him getting off a really good one. Probably a few other examples I'm forgetting. There's a WR I recall who did some punting. Cannot put my finger on the name right now.
 
BobT

BobT

Rookie
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
14
Reaction score
23
Location
S Florida
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom