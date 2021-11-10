Why do the Dolphins allow hundreds of quarterback pressures?

Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey took the blame for some play calls.



"There were some plays that maybe we designed that required the quarterback holding the ball a little longer that I’d like to erase those from the call sheet," Godsey said. "Then there are some times we have to do a better job at all positions – the tight end position, the line position. There are some plays that we can get the ball out earlier."



This is why Ross needs to clean house. They use two picks to move up for Waddle, a speedy WR, but only use him on short routes. In the above quote by Godsey he's basically saying that instead of fixing the o-line by finding better players, and getting a good #1 RB to help in the running game (which opens up the passing game), he'd rather cut out all deep throws and have the QB get rid of the ball sooner (more short passes). They're already throwing mostly short passes, and he wants to get the ball out even quicker? WTF?



This suggests to me that Flores and the Offense have no idea as to what to do to give the QB more time in the pocket in order to let plays develop downfield. Either that, or they actually want to run a short pass based offense and don't really care too much about the vertical passing game or the running game. Either way, they're all idiots who should be unemployed.