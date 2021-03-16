Why does most want Samuel over Golladay

I've heard injury Prone for Golladay but Samuel has only played one 16 game season in his 4 years, so has Golladay. Golladay was more yds in 2 seasons than Samuel has in his 4 years. Samuel has 14 TDs in 4 yrs, Golladay had 11 in one year. Golladay got injured last year during a pandemic year with no off-season to prepare for the season like alot of other players did. Golladay played in 5 games last season and had 2 TDs Samuel played the whole year and had 3. Samuels highest yds per reception in his 4 years was 12.6 Golladays lowest in his 4 years was 15.2. Golladay is 6'4, Samuel is 5'11. Golladay is an end zone threat and a #1 receiver. Samuel is a self proclaimed Slot Receiver. WE DONT NEED A SLOT RECEIVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! WE NEED A #1!!!!!!!!! Golladay had more Receiving yds in 2 seasons than Samuel in all 4 of his years combined. Samuels has only been over 800 yds once with 847, Golladay has a 1000 and 1100 yard seasons. Samuel is another Ted Ginn Jr