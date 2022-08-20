 Why does the NFL make it hard for fans to see games Nationally? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why does the NFL make it hard for fans to see games Nationally?

Why does the NFL try to monetize everything? So let's make it harder for dedicated fans to see our product.
If want to see my NFL team play it should available to stream for free on the internet.

Clearly, they do not see the bigger value in getting a larger base of Fans as a way to make more money in the long run.
 
