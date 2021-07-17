Why Dolphins can stay on schedule even if QB play doesn't leap in 2021

Dolph N.Fan said: Basically a lot of pressure will be on the defense to not have a significant regression if Tua's growth isn't significant enough this season if going by the weak examples used in the link. Click to expand...

I am one of the biggest Tua supporters.A year removed from the hip issueA full off season with his teamFull camp with teamWaddle and FullerAn offensive game plan catered to him not Fitz.If Tua can't put it together this year I would be disappointed and there would be no excuses.The defense will almost certainly digress. If for no other reason then not scoring TDS on defense. If Tua doesn't progress and our defense doesn't score we most likely don't have a winning season.However, again, Tua cheerleader here lol!I honestly expect Tuas name to be in consideration for MVP. I know, I know. I just truly have a feeling he surprises everyone this season except for Mahomes who kinda predicted it