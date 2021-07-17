 Why Dolphins can stay on schedule even if QB play doesn't leap in 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Dolphins can stay on schedule even if QB play doesn't leap in 2021

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,858
Reaction score
13,881
Location
Columbus, OH
eMCee85 said:
Um... ok. Kind of a pointless article
Basically a lot of pressure will be on the defense to not have a significant regression if Tua's growth isn't significant enough this season if going by the weak examples used in the link.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
2,804
Reaction score
403
Dolph N.Fan said:
Basically a lot of pressure will be on the defense to not have a significant regression if Tua's growth isn't significant enough this season if going by the weak examples used in the link.
I am one of the biggest Tua supporters.

A year removed from the hip issue
A full off season with his team
Full camp with team
Waddle and Fuller
An offensive game plan catered to him not Fitz.

If Tua can't put it together this year I would be disappointed and there would be no excuses.

The defense will almost certainly digress. If for no other reason then not scoring TDS on defense. If Tua doesn't progress and our defense doesn't score we most likely don't have a winning season.

However, again, Tua cheerleader here lol!

I honestly expect Tuas name to be in consideration for MVP. I know, I know. I just truly have a feeling he surprises everyone this season except for Mahomes who kinda predicted it
 
Padfoot

Padfoot

Edema Ruh
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
6,525
Reaction score
1,855
eMCee85 said:
Um... ok. Kind of a pointless article
Reminding certain Phins fans that Tua not becoming a superstar doesn't automatically doom the Phins to failure seems pretty pointed to me. Hearing the same thing about Tua needing to break out in his second year gets tiresome.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,858
Reaction score
13,881
Location
Columbus, OH
Mach2 said:
Aren't they all at this time of year?

I'm sure you mean no disrespect to the OP, but it seems a pointless comment as well.
It's all good. He probably just didn't find any value, I didn't find much as well. lol I'm just trying to get us to the regular season during the dog days of the summer
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,858
Reaction score
13,881
Location
Columbus, OH
Padfoot said:
Reminding certain Phins fans that Tua not becoming a superstar doesn't automatically doom the Phins to failure seems pretty pointed to me. Hearing the same thing about Tua needing to break out in his second year gets tiresome.
It's like people are banking on Tua throwing 385+ yards and 3+ tds in every game this year and if he doesn't Miami can't win like they aren't talented in other areas of a team game lol Miami needs Tua for games that get up there in points and Miami can't find pts via special teams and defense. I don't expect Miami's defense to fall off that much to be in that many said games.
 
