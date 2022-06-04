Why Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is wearing a sweatshirt during practices in Florida heat Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explained why he has been wearing sweatshirts during his team's outdoor practices in the Florida heat.

A players coach.Yes it's the off-season.“Honestly, it’s the best way that I can keep in-tune to what the players are going through because I’m not sprinting around,” McDaniel said. “At least I have an idea of how hot it is. Otherwise you’ll kind of lose sight of that and then you’ll be doing too many reps, causing soft tissue injuries and all that nonsense.”