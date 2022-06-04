 Why Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is wearing a sweatshirt during practices in Florida heat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is wearing a sweatshirt during practices in Florida heat

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
16,741
Reaction score
29,721
Location
Bahamas
A players coach.

Yes it's the off-season.

“Honestly, it’s the best way that I can keep in-tune to what the players are going through because I’m not sprinting around,” McDaniel said. “At least I have an idea of how hot it is. Otherwise you’ll kind of lose sight of that and then you’ll be doing too many reps, causing soft tissue injuries and all that nonsense.”

www.usatoday.com

Why Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is wearing a sweatshirt during practices in Florida heat

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explained why he has been wearing sweatshirts during his team's outdoor practices in the Florida heat.
www.usatoday.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom