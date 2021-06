2022 looks deeper at RB, which is important, because it'll let you draft them at adequate value. 2020 was just as strong at the top, but you had 7-8 backs who projected to quality starter.



I applaud Miami for being patient on RB. I love Gaskin. He does just about everything right. He's quick, has good running instincts, and he's strong for his size and has pretty good contact balance. He's also a good receiver out of the backfield. His TD vs the Raiders was arguably the best play any skill player for Miami made in 2020.



You'd like a guy with his skills and the added benefit of speed or some extra size. Either, I hope Gaskin is part of the RB rotation in Miami for a long time.