Why have people stop comparing Tua to Steve Young?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

I am not trying to incite a Tua hate discussion so if you believe I am going to have an anti-Tua thread then you will be mistaken. I haven't seen these comparisons for quite some time, and that
could be for a lot of reasons. One of those reasons is that Tua seems to do a very good job at what he does provided he has the right players to execute our schemes. But to get back on topic,
i never quite understood the comparison with Steve Young. Not from our forums here, but whenever the news media brought Tua up for any reason.
Other than Tua throwing left handed I don't really see too many similarities. San Francisco was already established prior Steve Young becoming a starter.
Considering the time he spent in the bench, Steve Young played about 9 full seasons in Total. Steve Young was also one of the best mobile running backs in his time, and Tua doesn't even
come close to leading the league in that category at all. He has some capacity to be mobile, but I appreciate his other strengths over his ability to escape the pocket.
 
Mach2

Mach2

I don't like that type of comp in general.

First of all, situations are not all equal to begin with. Guys like Young and A. Rodgers both sat for years. Would the same posters who make the Young comp be fine with Tua doing that?

To be more specific, I agree that Young was a far better runner. He also had the benifit of not only an established team, but more specifically a proven and consistent offensive system.
 
deester11

deester11

This is quite true. Good post.
 
